Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known virtual currency, was last up 6.33 percent at $8,198.04 on Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.

Ethereum, the No. 2 digital currency, climbed in step with bitcoin to its highest in five sessions. It was last up 4.79 percent at $470.66 on Bitstamp.

(Reporting by Richard Leong in NEW YORK, Tom Finn and Tommy Wilkes in LONDON; Editing by Frances Kerry)