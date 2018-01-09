Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Bitcoin slides as website drops South Korea prices from virtual currency rates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2018 | 01:01am CET
FILE PHOTO: Sparks glow from broken Bitcoin (virtual currency) coins in this illustration picture

Bitcoin sank on Monday after website CoinMarketCap removed prices from South Korean exchanges from its calculations of digital currency rates without any warning, resulting in a steep drop in all virtual coins they track.

CoinMarketCap shows real-time prices and market capitalizations for more than 1,300 cryptocurrencies and is widely followed by market participants. The exclusion of data from South Korean exchanges, where virtual currencies trade at a wide premium, sowed confusion and triggered a broad selloff.

"Every crypto is priced at a 30 percent premium in South Korea," said Greg Dwyer, head of business development at cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BitMex. "By removing that, it looks like the market cap fell by 30 percent and so people rushed to sell because they're not sure what's happening.

As of midday in New York, bitcoin was last down 7.1 percent, at $14,980 (11,044.75 pounds) <BTC=BTSP> on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange. It fell to a one-week low below $14,000.

Analysts said bitcoin was also undermined by news earlier in the session that South Korean financial authorities were inspecting six local banks that offer virtual currency accounts to institutions.

Market participants said CoinMarketCap removed data without any explanation from three of the largest South Korean exchanges: Bithumb, Coinone, and Korbit.

CoinMarketCap was not immediately available to comment on its move.

Cryptocurrency prices tend to be much higher on South Korean exchanges because of huge demand and monetary restrictions in that country, analysts said.

"South Korea has always had a premium because it's very difficult to get cash out of the country," said Dwyer. "Anyone looking to take advantage of an arbitrage in South Korea needs to do it with fiat currencies."

Ripple's currency XRP fell more than 30 percent on the day, after hitting an all-time peak of around $3.84. In 2017, XRP soared 35,000 percent, surpassing bitcoin's surge of around 1,500 percent.

Traders said XRP was the most severely affected by CoinMarketCap's removal of South Korean prices because it was trading at a 50 percent premium in that country.

Ripple is a U.S.-based provider of blockchain-based banking payments and it created XRP to facilitate cross-border payments and institutional settlement in seconds.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
01:01a Bitcoin slides as website drops South Korea prices from virtual currency rates
01/08 Financials Down As Traders Hedge On Rates -- Financials Roundup
01/08 Bitcoin slides as website drops South Korea prices from virtual currency rates
01/08 Investors poured $235 billion into emerging stocks, bonds in 2017 - IIF
01/08 Bond markets look beyond easy ECB money to first rate rise
01/07 ECB should fix date to end bond purchases - Weidmann
01/07 China-backed AIIB may launch U.S. dollar bond by end-June - state media
01/03 Fannie Mae sells one billion dollar bills at mixed rates
01/03 Insurer Neon launches first UK catastrophe bond vehicle
01/02 Utilities Give Back Some Gains as Traders Hedge on Rates -- Utilities Roundup
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : New 8th Gen Intel Core Processors with Radeon RX Vega M Graphics Offer 3x Boost in..
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : With GeForce NOW a Billion Cheap PCs Can Now Taste Gaming Greatness, Too
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : Ablynx soars after rejects Novo Nordisk's $3.1 billion biotech bid
4ABLYNX : European shares hit highest since August 2015, Ablynx soars
5MOTHERCARE PLC : Mothercare slashes full-year profit forecast, shares sink

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.