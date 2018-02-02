Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Bitcoin slides further, headed for worst week since 2013

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2018 | 10:26am CET
FILE PHOTO: A collection of Bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens are displayed in this picture illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin fell 9 percent on Friday, leaving the best-known cryptocurrency down more than 30 percent this week and headed for its worst weekly performance since April 2013.

The cryptocurrency dropped to as low as $8,155 at 0915 GMT on the Luxembourg-based bitstamp exchange amid a broader rout in the market. Other large cryptocurrencies have lost more than 20 percent of their value in the last 24 hours of trading, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

A growing regulatory backlash against digital coins has sent investors scrambling to sell this week. Bitcoin is down more than half from a December peak of almost $20,000 after it notched up a more than 1,000 gain last year.

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Peter Graff)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35a WORLD BANK : Belarus Aims to Boost Growth and Raise Incomes, with European Union and World Bank Support
10:32a Deutsche Bank 2017 bonus pool includes investment in future - CEO
10:30a COMMONWEALTH SECRETARIAT : Project boosts sustainable fashion across Commonwealth
10:30a EDA EUROPEAN DEFENCE AGENCY : Workshop on Maritime Surveillance industrial long term perspectives
10:26a Bitcoin slides further, headed for worst week since 2013
10:26a Deutsche Bank lowers 2018 cost-cutting aim on delayed divestitures
10:19a No Samsung phones, Nike uniforms for North Koreans? Sanctions cloud Olympic perks
10:19a Blowout in bond yields rattles Asian stocks, buoys euro
10:15a AFRICAN UNION : The Seventh Meeting of the AU-EU-UN Task Force at the Working Level
10:00a MOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : Livestock field officials of West-central region trained
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong iPhone prices, cash plans buoy Apple shares after muted outlook
2TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : TELSTRA : Flags $219 Million Impairment Hit to US Video Business
3GOLD : TSX closes at 14-week low on hawkish Fed, lower gold prices
4MASTERCARD : MASTERCARD : Weaker estimates cast shadow over Visa's profit beat
5CBS CORPORATION : CBS, Viacom form special committees to explore merger

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.