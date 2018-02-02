Bitcoin slides further, headed for worst week since 2013

The cryptocurrency dropped to as low as $8,155 at 0915 GMT on the Luxembourg-based bitstamp exchange amid a broader rout in the market. Other large cryptocurrencies have lost more than 20 percent of their value in the last 24 hours of trading, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

A growing regulatory backlash against digital coins has sent investors scrambling to sell this week. Bitcoin is down more than half from a December peak of almost $20,000 after it notched up a more than 1,000 gain last year.

