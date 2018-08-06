Bitmain : Chooses Rockdale, Texas, for Newest Blockchain Data Center

Bitmain Technologies Ltd.—a world leader in blockchain hardware,
software, and services—today announced the launch of its new blockchain
data center in the city of Rockdale, Milam County, Texas. This
represents an investment of more than US $500 million by Bitmain over an
initial period of seven years into the local, county, and statewide
economies. The Milam County blockchain data center and cryptocurrency
mining facility represents a key component of Bitmain’s strategic
investment and expansion plans within North America.
The new facility will be located within a section of the former Alcoa
Rockdale Operations site. Construction and set-up is underway, and
Bitmain estimates this phase will finish early in the fourth quarter of
2018, with the data center initiation in early 2019. The company
anticipates that the new facility will bring in 400 local jobs to the
local economy over the first two years. Bitmain also plans to partner
with the local schools and educational institutions to provide
professional and technical training programs that would prepare members
of the community for careers with the data center.
The company is currently recruiting for multiple positions, ranging from
senior management, sales and finance to research associates, engineers,
technicians and other roles. For an updated list of job openings at the
new Rockdale, Texas facility, please visit https://www.bitmain.com/jobs.
“Bitmain is truly honored to announce this news and is excited to work
with local partners, government and stakeholders in realizing this
vision, throughout the initial set-up phase, operations and beyond,”
said Jeff Stearns, executive vice president and director of operations
for Bitmain, North America.
About Bitmain
Bitmain, founded in 2013, is a global blockchain and semiconductor
company dedicated to the design and manufacture of high-performance
hardware, software, and services for the customers and communities it
serves worldwide. With industry-defining technologies Bitmain is a
leader supporting new financial technologies which enable a
decentralized, global network to connect, grow and benefit everyone who
participates. The company is headquartered in Beijing with offices,
product and research centers globally, including Silicon Valley, Tel
Aviv, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Singapore and Zug.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005156/en/