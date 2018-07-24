Log in
Black Knight : First Look at June 2018 Mortgage Data

07/24/2018 | 02:53pm CEST
  • Foreclosure starts fell another 3.1 percent in June for the lowest single-month total in more than 17 years
  • Active foreclosures continued to decline as well, falling below 300,000 for the first time in nearly 12 years
  • The inventory of loans in active foreclosure has fallen 30 percent (-119k) over the past 12 months
  • Delinquencies edged seasonally upward in June, but remain 1.59 percent below last year's levels
  • After rising following the 2017 hurricane season, 90-day delinquencies hit a new post-recession low
  • Prepayment activity was up again in June, as home sales reached their typical early-summer peak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - July 24, 2018 - Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following 'first look' at June 2018 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

  • Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
  • All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by August 6, 2018.

For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to [email protected]

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more

Disclaimer

Black Knight Inc. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 12:52:01 UTC
