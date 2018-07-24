Black Knight : First Look at June 2018 Mortgage Data

Foreclosure starts fell another 3.1 percent in June for the lowest single-month total in more than 17 years

Active foreclosures continued to decline as well, falling below 300,000 for the first time in nearly 12 years

The inventory of loans in active foreclosure has fallen 30 percent (-119k) over the past 12 months

Delinquencies edged seasonally upward in June, but remain 1.59 percent below last year's levels

After rising following the 2017 hurricane season, 90-day delinquencies hit a new post-recession low

Prepayment activity was up again in June, as home sales reached their typical early-summer peak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - July 24, 2018 - Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following 'first look' at June 2018 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.

All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

