Blackwells Comments on Supervalu Plan to Sell Some Farm Fresh Stores

Blackwells Capital LLC (“Blackwells”), an alternative investment
management firm with ownership representing approximately 4.1% interest
in Supervalu Inc. (NYSE:SVU) (“Supervalu” or the “Company”), today
released a statement in response to the Company’s announcement that it
has entered into agreements to sell 21 of its 38 Farm Fresh Food &
Pharmacy (“Farm Fresh”) stores for approximately $43 million.
Jason Aintabi, Managing Partner at Blackwells, said, “Supervalu’s sale
of approximately 10% of its retail locations is an incremental step in
the right direction. It is unfortunate that it took substantial pressure
from shareholders to motivate the company to act on this vital strategic
imperative. The company still owns nearly 200 retail locations, which
are depressing its valuation and being neglected by management. Our view
remains that the divestiture of these assets must be a priority on the
pathway towards a sustainable turnaround.”
Added Mr. Aintabi, “In their announcement, Supervalu trumpets this small
transaction as part of a two-year effort ‘to transform our business.’
The fact that the share price has declined over 60% during this
so-called transformation demonstrates once again a lack of urgency,
imagination and concern for shareholders. Blackwells reiterates its
intention to nominate a slate of experienced directors to the Board in
connection with the Company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders.”
Blackwells’ letters to Supervalu, as well as a detailed presentation
with an analysis of Supervalu’s operations, strategy and finances and a
plan to unlock significant value, are available at www.savesupervalu.com.
About Blackwells Capital
Blackwells Capital is an alternative investment manager dedicated to
global fundamental and special situation investing across capital
structures. Founded in 2016 by Jason Aintabi, its Managing Partner,
Blackwells’ investment approach is research-intensive, value-oriented
and concentrated. For more information, please go to www.blackwellscap.com.
