Blast Motion : Teams-up with Chevy Youth Baseball to Provide Real-time Swing Analysis at Baseball Clinics

Blast Motion, an industry innovator focused on improving human
performance through software services and advanced sensor-based motion
capture technology, is teaming-up with Chevy Youth Baseball to power
swing analysis at youth instructional baseball clinics. These clinics
are funded by Chevrolet dealerships and give participants the
opportunity to receive free fundamental training from experienced
instructors.
“We’re excited to bring the official bat sensor technology of MLB to our
180 educational clinics,” said Steven Haener, Senior Manager, Chevrolet
Media Operations. “The Blast technology is easy to use and provides
young athletes with professional-grade accuracy and swing analysis. At
our clinics, athletes will get to see their swing results in real-time,
providing powerful feedback for our Ripken Baseball instructors.”
Blast Baseball is the official bat sensor technology of Major League
Baseball®. The sensor and mobile app have been specially
designed for swing analysis, helping players of all ages and skillsets,
understand and improve their swings mechanics, while learning how to hit
with more power and efficiency. The waterproof sensor and bat attachment
slip over the knob of any standard baseball or softball bat and have
been designed to capture the industry’s most accurate swing metrics.
“Very much like the Chevrolet brand, our sensor is tried, tested, and
true,” said Mike Woods, Vice President, Business Development and
Strategic Partnerships, Blast Motion. “We’re delighted that Chevrolet
shares the same values as Blast Motion in helping grow the game of youth
baseball.”
Blast Motion’s mobile app and patented Smart Video Capture™ technology
uses a smartphone camera to capture video, while the Blast Baseball app
intelligently analyzes, combines, and syncs swing metrics with the video
to deliver real-time, mobile video analysis. The app automatically
detects a player’s swing and clips the video to create a series of video
highlights. No user editing or practice interruption is required to
experience this groundbreaking functionality.
About Chevy Youth Baseball
Chevrolet is most notably recognized on the national level as the
“Official Vehicle of Major League Baseball.” Chevrolet has expanded the
support of Major League Baseball down to youth baseball players in
communities across the country through a grassroots, community outreach
program called Chevy Youth Baseball. Participating youth baseball
leagues receive equipment and sponsorship checks, fundraising
opportunities, as well as unique major and minor league baseball
experiences including invitations to exclusive instructional clinics.
For additional information about Chevy Youth Baseball, please visit: Chevrolet.com/YouthSports
About Blast Motion
Based in Carlsbad, California, Blast Motion is defining the future of
wearable motion capture technology. By combining the industry’s most
complete performance improvement solution and real-time metrics analysis
with auto-curated video highlights, Blast has created a contextually
rich user experience that enhances the way people capture, analyze, and
improve their game. For additional information about Blast Motion,
please visit: blastmotion.com
