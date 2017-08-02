Blast Motion : Teams-up with Chevy Youth Baseball to Provide Real-time Swing Analysis at Baseball Clinics

Blast Motion, an industry innovator focused on improving human performance through software services and advanced sensor-based motion capture technology, is teaming-up with Chevy Youth Baseball to power swing analysis at youth instructional baseball clinics. These clinics are funded by Chevrolet dealerships and give participants the opportunity to receive free fundamental training from experienced instructors.

“We’re excited to bring the official bat sensor technology of MLB to our 180 educational clinics,” said Steven Haener, Senior Manager, Chevrolet Media Operations. “The Blast technology is easy to use and provides young athletes with professional-grade accuracy and swing analysis. At our clinics, athletes will get to see their swing results in real-time, providing powerful feedback for our Ripken Baseball instructors.”

Blast Baseball is the official bat sensor technology of Major League Baseball®. The sensor and mobile app have been specially designed for swing analysis, helping players of all ages and skillsets, understand and improve their swings mechanics, while learning how to hit with more power and efficiency. The waterproof sensor and bat attachment slip over the knob of any standard baseball or softball bat and have been designed to capture the industry’s most accurate swing metrics.

“Very much like the Chevrolet brand, our sensor is tried, tested, and true,” said Mike Woods, Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Blast Motion. “We’re delighted that Chevrolet shares the same values as Blast Motion in helping grow the game of youth baseball.”

Blast Motion’s mobile app and patented Smart Video Capture™ technology uses a smartphone camera to capture video, while the Blast Baseball app intelligently analyzes, combines, and syncs swing metrics with the video to deliver real-time, mobile video analysis. The app automatically detects a player’s swing and clips the video to create a series of video highlights. No user editing or practice interruption is required to experience this groundbreaking functionality.

About Chevy Youth Baseball

Chevrolet is most notably recognized on the national level as the “Official Vehicle of Major League Baseball.” Chevrolet has expanded the support of Major League Baseball down to youth baseball players in communities across the country through a grassroots, community outreach program called Chevy Youth Baseball. Participating youth baseball leagues receive equipment and sponsorship checks, fundraising opportunities, as well as unique major and minor league baseball experiences including invitations to exclusive instructional clinics. For additional information about Chevy Youth Baseball, please visit: Chevrolet.com/YouthSports

About Blast Motion

Based in Carlsbad, California, Blast Motion is defining the future of wearable motion capture technology. By combining the industry’s most complete performance improvement solution and real-time metrics analysis with auto-curated video highlights, Blast has created a contextually rich user experience that enhances the way people capture, analyze, and improve their game. For additional information about Blast Motion, please visit: blastmotion.com

