Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blast Motion : Teams-up with Chevy Youth Baseball to Provide Real-time Swing Analysis at Baseball Clinics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2017 | 03:03pm CEST

Blast Motion, an industry innovator focused on improving human performance through software services and advanced sensor-based motion capture technology, is teaming-up with Chevy Youth Baseball to power swing analysis at youth instructional baseball clinics. These clinics are funded by Chevrolet dealerships and give participants the opportunity to receive free fundamental training from experienced instructors.

“We’re excited to bring the official bat sensor technology of MLB to our 180 educational clinics,” said Steven Haener, Senior Manager, Chevrolet Media Operations. “The Blast technology is easy to use and provides young athletes with professional-grade accuracy and swing analysis. At our clinics, athletes will get to see their swing results in real-time, providing powerful feedback for our Ripken Baseball instructors.”

Blast Baseball is the official bat sensor technology of Major League Baseball®. The sensor and mobile app have been specially designed for swing analysis, helping players of all ages and skillsets, understand and improve their swings mechanics, while learning how to hit with more power and efficiency. The waterproof sensor and bat attachment slip over the knob of any standard baseball or softball bat and have been designed to capture the industry’s most accurate swing metrics.

“Very much like the Chevrolet brand, our sensor is tried, tested, and true,” said Mike Woods, Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Blast Motion. “We’re delighted that Chevrolet shares the same values as Blast Motion in helping grow the game of youth baseball.”

Blast Motion’s mobile app and patented Smart Video Capture™ technology uses a smartphone camera to capture video, while the Blast Baseball app intelligently analyzes, combines, and syncs swing metrics with the video to deliver real-time, mobile video analysis. The app automatically detects a player’s swing and clips the video to create a series of video highlights. No user editing or practice interruption is required to experience this groundbreaking functionality.

About Chevy Youth Baseball

Chevrolet is most notably recognized on the national level as the “Official Vehicle of Major League Baseball.” Chevrolet has expanded the support of Major League Baseball down to youth baseball players in communities across the country through a grassroots, community outreach program called Chevy Youth Baseball. Participating youth baseball leagues receive equipment and sponsorship checks, fundraising opportunities, as well as unique major and minor league baseball experiences including invitations to exclusive instructional clinics. For additional information about Chevy Youth Baseball, please visit: Chevrolet.com/YouthSports

About Blast Motion

Based in Carlsbad, California, Blast Motion is defining the future of wearable motion capture technology. By combining the industry’s most complete performance improvement solution and real-time metrics analysis with auto-curated video highlights, Blast has created a contextually rich user experience that enhances the way people capture, analyze, and improve their game. For additional information about Blast Motion, please visit: blastmotion.com

Connect / Follow Blast Motion

Twitter: @Blast_Bsbl | Facebook: @BlastBaseball | Instagram: @blastmotion | YouTube


© Business Wire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:04a DIVIDEND CAPITAL DIVERSIFIED PROPERTY FUND INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
09:04a HAVILA SHIPPING ASA : Havi04 - Cash sweep redemption
09:04a MICROVISION : Ships First Development Kits of Its Interactive Display Engine
09:04a INMARSAT : Demonstrates Seamless Global Xpress Connectivity in VIP Aircraft Worldwide Test Flight
09:04a Top 100 Cloud Company Code42 Surpasses $100 Million in Business Revenue; Growth Driven By Customer Focus on Endpoint Data Protection Solutions
09:04a NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE : to Host Ice-Cream Social Event to Celebrate 62nd Anniversary at 140 Stores on August 17
09:04a AMOBEE : Appoints Advertising Industry & Technology Veterans Katie Ford and Shouvick Mukherjee as Chief Client Officer and Chief Technology Officer
09:04a HARMON.IE : Collage™ for Dynamics 365 Provides Big-Picture View of Customers Across Multiple Enterprise Apps
09:04a IXIA : Names Anthony Webb as Vice President of Sales for EMEA Region
09:04a Konica Minolta introduces bizhub SECURE Platinum, an enhancement to the bizhub SECURE portfolio
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMODITIES: Metals Break Out Now Or In A Few Weeks?
2AUTO TRADER GROUP : Standard Chartered, miners weigh on FTSE as results disappoint
3MITSUBISHI CORP : MITSUBISHI : first-quarter net profit rises 17 percent, lifted by higher coking coal prices
4FAUJI FERTILIZER COMPANY LIMITED : FAUJI FERTILIZER : FFC announces half yearly results
5TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX : TWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : Fox News Contributor Sues the Network -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.