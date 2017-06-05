Log in
Blast Motion : and Area Code Baseball Partner to Enhance Player Development, Evaluation, and Recruiting

06/05/2017

Area Code Baseball has selected Blast Motion as the exclusive sensor technology partner to provide Area Code Games participants with professional-level swing analysis and hitting metrics. The Blast Baseball sensor and mobile app will be used at Area Code Training Camps for player development and in-game during the Area Code Games and Home Run Derby. The Blast metrics provide a complete view of an athlete’s swing signature, improving player evaluation, collegiate recruiting, and professional scouting opportunities.

“By combining 30 years of Area Code Baseball experience with the Blast technology, we continue to elevate the athlete, while providing the opportunity to be evaluated at the highest level by MLB scouts and college coaches,” said Joey Mahalic, Business Development, Area Code Baseball. “With an illustrious list of MLB players that have come through the Area Code system, we are thrilled to incorporate the Blast data to strengthen the players’ professional development and recruitment potential.”

Blast Baseball is also the Official Bat Sensor Technology of Major League Baseball®. The Blast sensor and mobile app will provide Area Code Baseball with the industry’s most accurate swing data as proven by the independent Center for Human Performance study. The Blast app has been specially designed to combine video and metrics to enhance swing analysis, allowing coaches to easily replay and review a player’s swings mechanics.

“Along with our Major League Baseball partnership and now Area Code, we have built a data driven improvement path for elite baseball players,” said Mike Woods, Vice President Business Development, Blast Motion. “Athletes using Blast technology at Area Code camps will also have a unique opportunity to train smarter and get better. Area Code has proven that their showcase events provide athletes with a unique opportunity to get recruited by colleges and scouted by the big leagues. It’s an exciting time for baseball players looking to take their game to the next level.”

About Area Code Baseball

For 30 years Area Code Baseball has provided a world-class experience for the top high school baseball players from around the country. The event, which is free to all participants, is a staple in the evaluation process for MLB scouts and college coaches alike. Nearly 3,000 players compete nationwide for a chance to participate for their region in the Area Code Games in Long Beach, CA. For additional information on Area Code Baseball, please visit: areacodebaseball.com.

About Blast Motion

Based in Carlsbad, California, Blast Motion is defining the future of wearable motion capture technology. By combining the industry’s most complete performance improvement solution and real-time metrics analysis with auto-curated video highlights, Blast Motion has created a contextually rich user experience that enhances the way people capture, analyze, and improve their game. For additional information on Blast Motion, please visit: blastmotion.com.

Connect / Follow Blast Motion
Twitter: @Blast_Bsbl | Facebook: @BlastBaseball | Instagram: @blastmotion | YouTube

Connect / Follow Area Code
Twitter: @ACBaseballGames
Instagram: @AreaCodeBaseball
Facebook: AreaCodeBaseball
Snapchat: ACBaseballGames


© Business Wire 2017
