Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza Launches “Blaze Instantly” Initiative with Caviar to Deliver Insanely Great Pizza On-Demand

Pizza delivery and the way consumers have been able to order their pies has evolved over the years - from phoning in an order to the local pizza joint to now using apps for online ordering. While the technology continues to evolve, consumers are often forced to choose between great quality or convenience. Heavy, factory-style conveyor-belt pizza has been the only convenient delivery option till now.



With chef-driven recipes, made-from-scratch dough and clean, healthful ingredients, Blaze Pizza is excited to bring artisanal pizza directly to guests’ doorsteps. To kick-off the company’s year-long “Blaze Instantly” promise to deliver insanely great pizza on-demand, Blaze Pizza has partnered exclusively with Caviar, Square’s food ordering service that offers fast, reliable delivery from the best restaurants. Caviar has a deep understanding of how to deliver high-quality food from thousands of top restaurants. The partnership will assist Blaze Pizza guests with getting a higher-quality pizza delivered almost instantly in select locations across Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia, and San Francisco. To celebrate the partnership, Caviar will be offering free delivery of Blaze Pizza in all markets from 2/9 – 2/16.

“Delivery has been the number one request from our fans for years and we’ve been looking for the right partner to help us bring this to life,” said Shivram Vaideeswaran, Blaze Pizza’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This year, we’re looking to change the game on pizza delivery. Instead of the factory-style pizza that has been delivered for the past 30-plus years, guests can now get hot-and-crispy pizza, customized the way they like and delivered incredibly fast through our partnership with Caviar.”

"Caviar has always sought to be a true partner to restaurants that share our passion for amazing, crave-worthy food," said Gokul Rajaram, Caviar lead at Square. "With Blaze, we're helping diners get handcrafted pizzas delivered directly to their doors with the same hot, fresh, and high-quality experience as they would have eating in-house. We're also keeping operations smooth for Blaze by integrating Caviar orders right into their point of sale system. Through our close partnership, we're excited to redefine what delivery can mean for pizza fans nationwide."

On pace to become the nation’s fifth largest pizza chain by 2020, Blaze Pizza has grown to over 240 restaurants in five years and continues to innovate with the right technology to make Blaze the most accessible brand in the category. In addition to delivery with Caviar, Blaze also offers seamless online ordering, mobile ordering through the Blaze Pizza app, and guests can order over the phone at 1-877-BLAZE-4-U.

About Blaze Pizza

The first Blaze Pizza® restaurant opened on Aug. 6, 2012, in Irvine, Calif., and quickly gained attention for its chef-driven recipes, thoughtful interior design, and a service culture that celebrates individuality. Recently named ‘#1 Brand of the Year’ in the 2017 Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates 240 restaurants in 35 states and Canada, including the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, Las Vegas, Boston, and Toronto. Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel’s Pretzels), the concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors that include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, visit www.blazepizza.com or www.facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

About Caviar

Caviar is an easy way to order meals from the best local restaurants across the U.S. Customers can order ahead on the web, or instantly from Caviar’s free mobile app for iOS and Android. Caviar provides customers with quick, reliable delivery and pickup service no matter where they are. As part of Square ’ s suite of services for businesses, Caviar enables restaurants across the country to reach more customers, grow their sales, and expand their reach.

