Block Array : Announces New Blockchain-Based Supply Chain Solution, FreightTrust

Block Array announces open beta of new blockchain-based shipping
document application, FreightTrust, and a new hazardous material joint
venture to enable drop-shipping of hazardous materials.
FreightTrust is a blockchain-based application designed to eliminate the
need for having a physical shipping documents, such as bills of lading.
Using an ethereum-based blockchain called POA, FreightTrust has
successfully been used in production environments for over a month with
several businesses and is beginning to expand to open access for any
business wishing to use it.
Sam Bacha, the founder and CEO of Block Array is quoted as saying, “We
envision the target end-user for FreightTrust being companies shipping
hazardous materials, industrial goods, and other durable goods with long
life cycles. These items have the need for keeping records for years,
which makes a great use-case for blockchain, as opposed to something
like food.” In fact their first customer is a hazardous materials
company that ships solid explosives. In the face of increasing
regulations, FreightTrust is designed to help eliminate the overhead of
additional regulations.
Block Array is also expanding its use case with a new joint venture to
help establish a “hazardous material drop-shipping facility” with
Cleveland, TN based Vairog LLC. The joint-venture is intended to provide
similar capabilities found with other services, such as Amazon’s
Marketplace.
Block Array Corporation is a Chattanooga, Tennessee based startup
focused on developing blockchain-based solutions for enterprise
businesses. For more information please visit www.blockarray.com.
