Blockchain-Based Real Estate Prediction Platform DexisChain Joins Forces With Cryptocurrency Investment Platform Keyper X

08/07/2018 | 10:53pm CEST

At the unlikely intersection of blockchain and real estate comes Japanese-based DexisChain, a prediction platform that looks to revolutionize how the world invests in real estate. After the recent announcement of the upcoming public launch of DexisChain Protocol Token (DCPT), the company has now announced their partnership with keyper X, a secure asset management and investment platform.

DexisChain bridges the gap between real estate, technology, and innovation by creating a universal real estate market prediction platform using blockchain that will increase transparency and lower the barrier of entry for the average investor. With this launch, the growing company looks to revolutionize how the world invests in the real estate market.

The DCPT token will act as both a simple medium of exchange and as a staking mechanism for the surfacing of questions with optimal market relevance. Currently over $7 million in DCPT has already been sold privately with a total of $2 billion DCPT to be issued during the pre-launch and upcoming public launch with no inflation or further token creation needed.

With their upcoming public launch coming up soon, this marks the perfect time to announce a partnership with keyper X. Most cryptocurrencies cannot generate value through their own business model, which results in profit-taking and losses through exchange listing strategy—this threatens the blockchain market via inaccurate evaluation and concern. The keyper X platform aims to solve this problem by providing greater convenience and usefulness to cryptocurrency investors and ICO projects.

The keyper X project aims to develop a dual-hybrid keyper X Hard-Wallet—a one-stop service for cryptocurrency from storage to trading—a decentralized exchange (DEX), and a keyper X Mall which hopes to prevent external threats, including but not limited to hacking, while establishing a simple and convenient ecosystem for cryptocurrency transactions. The keyper X token used in the platform has value of exchange and circulation with real products as it is closely connected with today’s economy.


© Business Wire 2018
