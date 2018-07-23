Blockchain in Telecom: Global Market Analysis by Provider, Organization Size, Application and Geography: Forecast to 2027 - Growing Usage of the Block Chain Technology for Implementing 5G Technology - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Block chain in Telecom Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing usage of the block chain technology for implementing 5G technology, increasing security concerns among Telco's and rising support for operation support system/business support system (OSS/BSS) processes.

Depending upon provider, the market is segregated into infrastructure providers, application providers and middleware providers.

By organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises, medium-sized enterprises and small enterprises.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into connectivity provisioning, payments, operation support system/business support system (OSS/BSS) processes, smart contracts, identity management and other applications. Other applications are further sub-segmented into digital asset management and roaming.

Spinsys

IBM

Recordskeeper

SAP

Huawei

Cegeka

Chain

Reply

Blockpoint

Abra

Blockcypher

Blockchain Foundry

Auxesis Group

Blocko

Shocard

Blockstream

Filament

Bitfury

Oracle

Microsoft

Sofocle

Guardtime

TBCASoft

AWS

