Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blockchain in Telecom: Global Market Analysis by Provider, Organization Size, Application and Geography: Forecast to 2027 - Growing Usage of the Block Chain Technology for Implementing 5G Technology - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 11:29am CEST

The "Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Block chain in Telecom Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing usage of the block chain technology for implementing 5G technology, increasing security concerns among Telco's and rising support for operation support system/business support system (OSS/BSS) processes.

Depending upon provider, the market is segregated into infrastructure providers, application providers and middleware providers.

By organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises, medium-sized enterprises and small enterprises.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into connectivity provisioning, payments, operation support system/business support system (OSS/BSS) processes, smart contracts, identity management and other applications. Other applications are further sub-segmented into digital asset management and roaming.

Report Highlights

  • The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
  • Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
  • Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
  • Key developments and strategies observed in the market
  • Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
  • In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
  • Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
  • Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Blockchain in Telecom Market, By Provider

5 Blockchain in Telecom Market, By Organization Size

6 Blockchain in Telecom Market, By Application

7 Blockchain in Telecom Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

  • Spinsys
  • IBM
  • Recordskeeper
  • SAP
  • Huawei
  • Cegeka
  • Chain
  • Reply
  • Blockpoint
  • Abra
  • Blockcypher
  • Blockchain Foundry
  • Auxesis Group
  • Blocko
  • Shocard
  • Blockstream
  • Filament
  • Bitfury
  • Oracle
  • Microsoft
  • Sofocle
  • Guardtime
  • TBCASoft
  • AWS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4xsm6b/blockchain_in?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:53aNETGEAR : Arlo announces new wire-free, smart connected audio doorbell and chime designed for simple, diy setup
PU
11:53aCOMPANY PERFORMANCE : PTBA Net Profit of Semester 1-2018 Increase Signifi…
PU
11:51aEXCIPIENTS IN PHARMACEUTICALS : Global Markets to 2022 by Material, Dosage Forms, Route Of Administration & End-Users - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:48aIJM BHD : Changes in Substantial Shareholdings (EPF)
PU
11:48aSHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES : DZUG Successfully Issued the 2018 Corporate Bonds (Phase II)
PU
11:48aSKY : How do you move a piano across Australia? Tim Minchin stars in Upright, a new Sky original production
PU
11:48aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Hall of Legends inductee class includes Reba Harris, Steve Daily
AQ
11:48aROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share Buy-back Programme
AQ
11:46aSABIC DEAL LETS SAUDI ARABIA DELAY ARAMCO IPO, SPEND ON GROWTH : sources
RE
11:45aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : SABIC deal lets Saudi Arabia delay Aramco IPO, spend on growth - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Cornerstones take 16 percent of China Tower's $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO - sources
2BP : BP : Energy giants opening natural gas spigots, fuelling profit rise
3JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer profit rises, says market caution on trade tensions
4G20 calls for stepped-up trade dialogue; no agreement on path forward
5RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : raises Laudamotion loss estimate to 150 million euros

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.