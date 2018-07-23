Blockchain in Telecom: Global Market Analysis by Provider, Organization Size, Application and Geography: Forecast to 2027 - Growing Usage of the Block Chain Technology for Implementing 5G Technology - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Blockchain in Telecom Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to
The Global Block chain in Telecom Market is poised to grow strong during
the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include
growing usage of the block chain technology for implementing 5G
technology, increasing security concerns among Telco's and rising
support for operation support system/business support system (OSS/BSS)
processes.
Depending upon provider, the market is segregated into infrastructure
providers, application providers and middleware providers.
By organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises,
medium-sized enterprises and small enterprises.
On the basis of application, the market is classified into connectivity
provisioning, payments, operation support system/business support system
(OSS/BSS) processes, smart contracts, identity management and other
applications. Other applications are further sub-segmented into digital
asset management and roaming.
Report Highlights
-
The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market
trends to identify the investment opportunities
-
Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base
numbers
-
Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
-
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
-
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other
trends
-
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
-
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
-
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Blockchain in Telecom Market, By Provider
5 Blockchain in Telecom Market, By Organization Size
6 Blockchain in Telecom Market, By Application
7 Blockchain in Telecom Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
-
Spinsys
-
IBM
-
Recordskeeper
-
SAP
-
Huawei
-
Cegeka
-
Chain
-
Reply
-
Blockpoint
-
Abra
-
Blockcypher
-
Blockchain Foundry
-
Auxesis Group
-
Blocko
-
Shocard
-
Blockstream
-
Filament
-
Bitfury
-
Oracle
-
Microsoft
-
Sofocle
-
Guardtime
-
TBCASoft
-
AWS
