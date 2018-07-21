Blood Bank Refrigerators Market in the US 2018-2022| Rise in Number of Accidents to Drive the Market Growth| Technavio

The blood bank refrigerators market in the US 2018-2022 is expected to
post a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rise in number of
road accidents and sports injuries. Road accidents and injuries
sustained by individuals while playing sports are two of the major
factors contributing to the rising number of surgeries that require the
use of donor blood to replace the blood loss of patients. A steep rise
in road accident injuries was witnesses in 2015, which clearly indicated
the requirement of huge blood transfusions due to injuries sustained in
accidents. This, in turn, will lead to the demand for blood bank
refrigerators from hospitals, clinics, and blood banks to store blood
and blood components.
This market research report on the blood
bank refrigerators market in the US 2018-2022 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the presence of value-added
software and hardware products as one of the key emerging trends in the
blood bank fridge market in the US:
Blood bank refrigerators market in the US:
Presence of value-added software and hardware products
Vendors in the market are striving hard to garner large shares by
offering additional software and hardware products to end-users. For
instance, B Medical System offers Data Monitoring Network (DMN), which
is a software for the collection, long-term data, and visualization of
temperature data. It offers an integrated event and activity history of
all appliance components as well as graphical visualization of all
temperature curves.
“The presence of software and hardware components makes it possible
to cater to specific customer requirements and ensure the complete and
safe documentation of temperature data, thus leading to increased
adoption of blood bank refrigerators,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on lab equipment.
Blood bank refrigerators market in the US:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the blood bank refrigerators market
in the US by end-user (hospitals and diagnostic centers, and stand-alone
blood bank centers) and product type (standard electric refrigerators,
solar-powered refrigerators, and ice-lined refrigerators).
The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment occupied maximum share in
the market due to the rising need to provide medical support to people.
Moreover, with an increase in their number and convenience provided by
them, hospitals are expanding their services related to medical care.
