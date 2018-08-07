Log in
BluJay Acquires UK Customs Solution Provider, Grosvenor Systems

08/07/2018 | 10:01am CEST

Grosvenor International Systems is a leading provider of customs management solutions in the UK and European markets

BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of supply chain software and services powered by the world’s first Global Trade Network, today announced an agreement to purchase Grosvenor International Systems, a leading provider of customs and compliance solutions to the UK and European markets. With this acquisition, BluJay extends its position as the global leader for integrated customs solutions.

“We are executing on our plan to be the world’s premier Customs Management platform. Adding a dynamic team like Grosvenor will allow us to extend our lead in the European market,” said Doug Braun, CEO, BluJay Solutions.

Lorenzo Rossetti, Grosvenor's Customs Development Director added, “Our solution is a great match for BluJay’s global single-window Customs platform. Our technology is modern and flexible, which will allow for rapid integration. In the UK, 80 percent of import customs declarations are ‘self-filed’ away from the border by importers or customs brokers, allowing for speedy movement of goods through the port/airport. We generate approximately 35 percent of those self-filed declarations in the UK, so you know our system and processes are rock-solid.”

“The pace of change in global trade is incredible. Brexit is a serious concern for our Global Trade Network community,” added Doug Surrett, BluJay’s Chief Product Strategist. “And adding Grosvenor’s solutions to our portfolio will help ensure compliance and productivity regardless of Brexit's final outcome. They are a fantastic team, and we are excited to welcome them to BluJay.”

About Grosvenor International Systems
Grosvenor's pioneering Customs duty management systems have led the way for over 30 years, helping importers and exporters throughout Britain and Europe to increase efficiency, improve cashflow, and reduce costs. Our leading position in the UK is further enhanced by our AEO accreditation and our ability to help clients achieve AEO status themselves. In addition, we offer “Logistics as a Service” for clients choosing to leverage our team to run the software on their behalf.

Through close liaison with HM Revenue & Customs, we help ensure that we are always abreast of the latest legislation, changes and development. We combine this knowledge with our understanding of your business to find the ideal solution to your Customs duty management requirements.

About BluJay Solutions
BluJay Solutions delivers supply chain software and services to the world’s most progressive retailers, distributors, freight forwarders, manufacturers, and logistics service providers. Transforming supply chain logistics with the BluJay Global Trade Network, we enable customers to unlock the power of more than 40,000 universally connected partners. With BluJay, companies can achieve greater trade velocity, transform their supply chain economics for disruptive advantage, and see beyond the horizon to optimize their future in the global economy. To learn more, visit: www.blujaysolutions.com, or follow us on Twitter at @myblujay and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2018
