BluJay Acquires UK Customs Solution Provider, Grosvenor Systems

BluJay
Solutions, a leading provider of supply chain software and services
powered by the world’s first Global
Trade Network, today announced an agreement to purchase Grosvenor
International Systems, a leading provider of customs and compliance
solutions to the UK and European markets. With this acquisition, BluJay
extends its position as the global leader for integrated customs
solutions.
“We are executing on our plan to be the world’s premier Customs
Management platform. Adding a dynamic team like Grosvenor will allow us
to extend our lead in the European market,” said Doug Braun, CEO, BluJay
Solutions.
Lorenzo Rossetti, Grosvenor's Customs Development Director added, “Our
solution is a great match for BluJay’s global single-window Customs
platform. Our technology is modern and flexible, which will allow for
rapid integration. In the UK, 80 percent of import customs declarations
are ‘self-filed’ away from the border by importers or customs brokers,
allowing for speedy movement of goods through the port/airport. We
generate approximately 35 percent of those self-filed declarations in
the UK, so you know our system and processes are rock-solid.”
“The pace of change in global trade is incredible. Brexit is a serious
concern for our Global Trade Network community,” added Doug Surrett,
BluJay’s Chief Product Strategist. “And adding Grosvenor’s solutions to
our portfolio will help ensure compliance and productivity regardless of
Brexit's final outcome. They are a fantastic team, and we are excited to
welcome them to BluJay.”
About Grosvenor International Systems
Grosvenor's pioneering
Customs duty management systems have led the way for over 30 years,
helping importers and exporters throughout Britain and Europe to
increase efficiency, improve cashflow, and reduce costs. Our leading
position in the UK is further enhanced by our AEO accreditation and our
ability to help clients achieve AEO status themselves. In addition, we
offer “Logistics as a Service” for clients choosing to leverage our team
to run the software on their behalf.
Through close liaison with HM Revenue & Customs, we help ensure that we
are always abreast of the latest legislation, changes and development.
We combine this knowledge with our understanding of your business to
find the ideal solution to your Customs duty management requirements.
About BluJay Solutions
BluJay Solutions delivers supply
chain software and services to the world’s most progressive retailers,
distributors, freight forwarders, manufacturers, and logistics service
providers. Transforming supply chain logistics with the BluJay Global
Trade Network, we enable customers to unlock the power of more than
40,000 universally connected partners. With BluJay, companies can
achieve greater trade velocity, transform their supply chain economics
for disruptive advantage, and see beyond the horizon to optimize their
future in the global economy. To learn more, visit: www.blujaysolutions.com,
or follow us on Twitter at @myblujay
and LinkedIn.
