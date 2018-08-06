Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blue Chip : Named Marketing Agency for Natural Supplement Company Nutraceutical

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 07:22pm CEST

Integrated marketing agency Blue Chip is proud to announce it has been named agency partner for Utah-based natural supplement and personal care company Nutraceutical. The partnership comes after a competitive review.

Blue Chip will be responsible for brand strategy, positioning and activation for Nutraceutical, the number-one selling natural supplement and personal care company in health food stores. Nutraceutical has more than 40 all-natural brands in its portfolio, including Solaray®, KAL®, Heritage Store and Dynamic Health®. To date, there has been limited consumer outreach or targeted support for Nutraceutical brands, which is a challenge that Blue Chip welcomes as Nutraceutical deepens its commitment to brand marketing.

“We’re inspired to partner with Nutraceutical to differentiate their brands and accelerate consumer demand in the highly competitive health food and natural space,” said Larry Deutsch, Blue Chip’s chief growth officer. “Our brand positioning work will build on Nutraceutical’s prolific portfolio to help fuel their growth and category leadership.”

In addition to brand work, the agency assignment includes integrated marketing communications, digital, social media and content creation, with the potential for media assignments in the future.

“We selected Blue Chip over other agencies for their brand marketing expertise,” said John D’Alessandro, chief marketing officer for Nutraceutical. “In addition, we believe Blue Chip’s fully integrated capabilities will help us to truly activate our brands and differentiate Nutraceutical in the marketplace.”

The Nutraceutical win for Blue Chip comes on the heels of new assignments from Bausch + Lomb, Daisy Brand and Medline.

About Nutraceutical

Nutraceutical is the premier manufacturer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded nutritional supplements, including Solaray®, KAL®, Dynamic Health®, Nature’s Life®, and more of the leading brands available in natural food stores throughout the U.S. and International. Nutraceutical’s commitment to innovation, quality, loyalty, education and customer service set us apart among health and natural food stores, branded nutritional supplements and the customers we’re proud to serve. To learn more, visit www.nutraceutical.com.

About Blue Chip

Blue Chip (http://www.bluechipww.com) is a fully integrated, fiercely independent agency. Named to the Crain’s Chicago Business’ Fast Fifty for five consecutive years (from 2010 to 2015) and then again 2017, Blue Chip delivers transformational growth for high-profile clients such as Procter & Gamble, McCormick & Co., Inc., HARIBO, Brown-Forman, Daisy Brand and Fisher Nuts through the creation and execution of innovative, multi-platform marketing campaigns.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:09pFIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:08pNORFOLK SOUTHERN : First container removed from South Side train derailment
AQ
08:07pVERISK ANALYTICS : These California counties have the highest share of homes vulnerable to wildfire
AQ
08:07pNISSAN MOTOR : Chain-reaction DUI crash causes six-car pileup on Highway 99, CHP says
AQ
08:06pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
PU
08:06pWORKERS WANTED : Wing Walkers And All, The World’s Largest Airshow Is The Perfect Place To Look For Jet Engine Factory Prospects
PU
08:06pTRISTAR GOLD : Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement
PU
08:06pREGENCY CENTERS : Kroger's New Wellness App Encourages Healthier Shopping Habits
PU
08:06pFACEBOOK TO BANKS : Give Us Your Data, We'll Give You Our Users -- 4th Update
DJ
08:06pPAUL GAUGUIN CRUISES : Offers A Two-Week Sale On Select 2018 And 2019 Tahiti, French Polynesia, And South Pacific Voyages
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRAXAIR : Linde, Praxair May Have to Sell More Assets Than Expected -- Update
2MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL : Lower NHS referrals dent Spire Healthcare's profit view, shares sink
3PANDORA : PANDORA : ADJUSTS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018
4ONEX CORPORATION : IWG plunges as offices firm ends talks with remaining suitors
5XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Announcement On The Updated Payment Date For The Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.