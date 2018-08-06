Blue Chip : Named Marketing Agency for Natural Supplement Company Nutraceutical

Integrated marketing agency Blue Chip is proud to announce it has been named agency partner for Utah-based natural supplement and personal care company Nutraceutical. The partnership comes after a competitive review.

Blue Chip will be responsible for brand strategy, positioning and activation for Nutraceutical, the number-one selling natural supplement and personal care company in health food stores. Nutraceutical has more than 40 all-natural brands in its portfolio, including Solaray®, KAL®, Heritage Store and Dynamic Health®. To date, there has been limited consumer outreach or targeted support for Nutraceutical brands, which is a challenge that Blue Chip welcomes as Nutraceutical deepens its commitment to brand marketing.

“We’re inspired to partner with Nutraceutical to differentiate their brands and accelerate consumer demand in the highly competitive health food and natural space,” said Larry Deutsch, Blue Chip’s chief growth officer. “Our brand positioning work will build on Nutraceutical’s prolific portfolio to help fuel their growth and category leadership.”

In addition to brand work, the agency assignment includes integrated marketing communications, digital, social media and content creation, with the potential for media assignments in the future.

“We selected Blue Chip over other agencies for their brand marketing expertise,” said John D’Alessandro, chief marketing officer for Nutraceutical. “In addition, we believe Blue Chip’s fully integrated capabilities will help us to truly activate our brands and differentiate Nutraceutical in the marketplace.”

The Nutraceutical win for Blue Chip comes on the heels of new assignments from Bausch + Lomb, Daisy Brand and Medline.

About Nutraceutical

Nutraceutical is the premier manufacturer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded nutritional supplements, including Solaray®, KAL®, Dynamic Health®, Nature’s Life®, and more of the leading brands available in natural food stores throughout the U.S. and International. Nutraceutical’s commitment to innovation, quality, loyalty, education and customer service set us apart among health and natural food stores, branded nutritional supplements and the customers we’re proud to serve. To learn more, visit www.nutraceutical.com.

About Blue Chip

Blue Chip (http://www.bluechipww.com) is a fully integrated, fiercely independent agency. Named to the Crain’s Chicago Business’ Fast Fifty for five consecutive years (from 2010 to 2015) and then again 2017, Blue Chip delivers transformational growth for high-profile clients such as Procter & Gamble, McCormick & Co., Inc., HARIBO, Brown-Forman, Daisy Brand and Fisher Nuts through the creation and execution of innovative, multi-platform marketing campaigns.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005517/en/