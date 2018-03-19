Blue Shield of California : and American Heart Association, Greater Bay Area Launch Signature Program to Improve the Heart Health of Oakland Students

Blue
Shield of California and The American Heart Association (AHA)
announced today the “Make Time for Health” program encouraging
Oakland-area elementary students to improve their heart health by
focusing on three pillars: a tobacco-free lifestyle, increased physical
activity and balanced nutrition. This is the first program of its kind
in Oakland. The three-year, $750,000 initiative, funded entirely by Blue
Shield, will reach approximately 2,000 students annually across select
schools in the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005804/en/
Together the AHA and Blue Shield of California will provide resources
and educational sessions to support and inspire students in grades 3-5
to maintain an active, healthy lifestyle, and reduce the risk for
cardiovascular diseases. The program aims to reach the students and
their families.
“As we plan for our headquarters move to Oakland, we’re partnering with
the American Heart Association, Oakland students and health leaders in
the community to support children and teens in making healthy choices
that will last a lifetime,” said Paul Markovich, president and CEO of
Blue Shield of California. “As a nonprofit, mission-driven health plan,
we are committed to ensuring everyone has access to high-quality,
affordable health care. This also means supporting the communities where
we work and live.”
The American Heart Association’s “Life is Why” theme will launch the
Oakland initiative and will be featured at the “Make Time for Health”
festival in Oakland on Thursday, May 3, convening hundreds of Oakland
Unified School District students for a fun-filled day of exercise and
nutrition education.
“We are pleased to collaborate with our new neighbor, Blue Shield of
California, on moving the needle with improving the health of Oakland
youth and teens,” said Dan Smoot, President, Board of Directors,
American Heart Association, Greater Bay Area. “This program keeps the
three pillars of heart health top of mind with students in a fun,
interactive and meaningful way. We’re meeting kids and families where
they are.”
In addition to the “Make Time for Health” program, Blue Shield is
engaging with the Oakland
Public Education Fund through the “Adopt a School Program” to engage
Blue Shield employees in volunteer projects at two Oakland elementary
schools. The volunteer projects will focus on promoting healthy
lifestyles through nutrition and gardening education, preparing students
and families for 21st century college and career readiness,
and fostering strong relationships between families and teachers.
Information about the “Make Time for Health” project can be found via
Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: @AHABayArea
