Blue Star Adisseo : 2018-005 Announcement on the completion of Acquisition of 100% of the Equity of Nutriad Holding B.V.

Security Code: 600299

Abbreviation: AdisseoS/N.: Lin 2018-005

Bluestar Adisseo Company

Announcement on the completion of

Acquisition of 100% of the Equity of Nutriad Holding B.V.

The Board of directors and all directors of the Company guarantee that the contents hereof are free of any false information, misleading representation or material omission, and shall be jointly and severally liable for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the contents hereof.

1. Transaction Overview

On December 8th, 2017, Beijing Time, the overseas subsidiary of Bluestar Adisseo Company ("BAC"), Drakkar Group S.A. ("Drakkar") executed a Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with Herge Holding B.V. ("Herge") to acquire 100% of the equity of Nutriad Holding B.V. ("Nutriad") with existing cash resources, for a consideration of USD 193 million approximately (the "Transaction"). For details, please refer to the [Announcement on acquisition of 100% equity of Nutriad] and the [Supplementary Announcement on the acquisition of 100% equity of Nutriad] made on 13th Dec and 15th Dec respectively on www.sse.com.cn,Shanghai Securities News and China Securities News.

The Transaction has been approved on 15th Board meeting of 6th Board and this transaction does not need approval from General Assembly. The transaction is not related party transactions and the transaction is not the Major Assets Restructuring as regulated in the [Management rules on Major Assets Restructuring of Listed Companies].

2. Transaction Progress

The transaction is one of the important actions to implement the "Two-Pillar" strategy of the Company, which will accelerate the development of the specialty business. The transaction has been successfully completed on 9 February 2018, Beijing Time, by Drakkar and Herge. From the completion date, Adisseo owns 100% of the equity of Nutriad.

The Company will continue to perform strict disclosure on timely basis according to the related laws and regulations. We would like to remind you to make prudent investment decision and pay attention to the investment risks.

It is hereby announced.

Board of Directors of Bluestar Adisseo Company

February 11, 2018