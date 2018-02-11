Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blue Star Adisseo : 2018-005 Announcement on the completion of Acquisition of 100% of the Equity of Nutriad Holding B.V.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2018 | 08:21am CET

Security Code: 600299

Abbreviation: AdisseoS/N.: Lin 2018-005

Bluestar Adisseo Company

Announcement on the completion of

Acquisition of 100% of the Equity of Nutriad Holding B.V.

The Board of directors and all directors of the Company guarantee that the contents hereof are free of any false information, misleading representation or material omission, and shall be jointly and severally liable for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the contents hereof.

1. Transaction Overview

On December 8th, 2017, Beijing Time, the overseas subsidiary of Bluestar Adisseo Company ("BAC"), Drakkar Group S.A. ("Drakkar") executed a Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with Herge Holding B.V. ("Herge") to acquire 100% of the equity of Nutriad Holding B.V. ("Nutriad") with existing cash resources, for a consideration of USD 193 million approximately (the "Transaction"). For details, please refer to the [Announcement on acquisition of 100% equity of Nutriad] and the [Supplementary Announcement on the acquisition of 100% equity of Nutriad] made on 13th Dec and 15th Dec respectively on www.sse.com.cn,Shanghai Securities News and China Securities News.

The Transaction has been approved on 15th Board meeting of 6th Board and this transaction does not need approval from General Assembly. The transaction is not related party transactions and the transaction is not the Major Assets Restructuring as regulated in the [Management rules on Major Assets Restructuring of Listed Companies].

2. Transaction Progress

The transaction is one of the important actions to implement the "Two-Pillar" strategy of the Company, which will accelerate the development of the specialty business. The transaction has been successfully completed on 9 February 2018, Beijing Time, by Drakkar and Herge. From the completion date, Adisseo owns 100% of the equity of Nutriad.

The Company will continue to perform strict disclosure on timely basis according to the related laws and regulations. We would like to remind you to make prudent investment decision and pay attention to the investment risks.

It is hereby announced.

Board of Directors of Bluestar Adisseo Company

February 11, 2018

Blue Star Adisseo Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2018 07:20:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:37a TORONTO DOMINION BANK : Robbery suspect named in Manassas TD Bank heist
11:37a BURKE & HERBERT BANK & TRUST : & Herbert Bank robbery photos released
11:37a TORONTO DOMINION BANK : Manassas TD Bank robbed
11:36a DANA GAS PJS : trims losses in Q4, turns a profit in 2017
11:36a QSE opens Sunday in red
11:36a DANA GAS PJS : receives $630m from Kurdistan, Egypt in 2017
11:36a NATIONAL CEMENT PSC : profits fall in 2017
11:27a SANDERSON FARMS : Power to the Poultry
11:27a PEPSICO : Bubly New to the Sparkling Water Market
11:27a ALCOA : Blount County Court Records for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Australia's big banks focus on job cuts as inquiry looms
2SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : FAA investigating 2 malfunctions on Spirit Airli..
3China's multi-billion CPEC project under threat in Pakistan
4BSE LTD : BSE : Tough choice for foreign investors after Indian bourses rein in trading abroad
5ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Adv..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.