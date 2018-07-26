Blue Star Adisseo : 2018-021 Announcement of Resolutions for the 12th Meeting of the 6th Session of the Board of Supervisors

Stock Code: 600299

Bluestar Adisseo Company

The 12th Meeting of the 6th Session of the Board

of Supervisors

Announcement of Resolutions

The 12th meeting of the 6th session of the board of supervisors was held on 25

July 2018, at Bluestar HQ meeting room, 9 Beitucheng West Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, in the method of on-site voting. The notice and materials for the meeting were circulated by email on 19 July 2018. Three (3) supervisors shall be present and three (3) were present. The holding of this meeting complied with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (the "Company Law"), and the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company ("AOA"). Ms. Pei Guihua hosted the meeting.

The supervisors present deliberated and passed the following proposals:

1.

Deliberated and passed the proposal on 2018 H1 report and the executive summary

The 2018 H1 report and the executive summary is on Shanghai Stock

Exchange's website:www.sse.com.cn.

The Company's board of supervisors reviews the 2018 H1 report and the executive summary composed by the board of directors carefully and strictly in line with the Article 68 of the Securities Law of the People's Republic of China (2014 Revision) and relevant requirements of the Contents and

Formals of Information Disclosure by Companies Publicly Issuing Securities NO.3 - Contents and Formals of Semi-annual Report (2017 Revision) and issues the following review opinion in written:

（1） 2018 H1 report and the executive summary 's composition and deliberation comply with the requirements of laws, rules, AOA and the Company's bylaws;

（2） 2018 H1 report and the executive summary are true, accurate and complete without false statements, misleading statements or material omissions;

（3） Before the Company's board of supervisors issues the review opinion, no person participating in composing and deliberating 2018 H1 report and the executive summary has been found violating confidentiality.

Therefore, the Company's board of supervisors guarantees that the disclosed 2018 H1 report and the executive summary are true, accurate, and complete without false statement, misleading statement or material omissions.

This proposal was passed with 3 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention.

2.

Deliberated and passed the proposal on nomination of the 7th Board of Supervisors

The board of supervisors considered the candidates were all professionals and qualified, that could play a role in regulating and supervising the company's daily operations. Therefore the board agreed to list them as candidates for the 7th session of the board of supervisors.

This proposal was passed with 3 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention.

This proposal is to be submitted to 1st interim general meeting of 2018 for deliberation.

It is hereby announced.

Board of Supervisors

25 July 2018

Attachment: Candidate's resume

附件：候选人员简历

Name

Professional background and main work experience

姓名 王岩

主要工作经历

WANG Yan

WANG Yan, born in 1969, Communist Party member, obtained a bachelor degree in biochemistry from Lanzhou University. He used to work as the assistant engineer in Bluestar Cleaning Corporation, engineer in Bluestar Engineering Company, project manager in Bluestar Petrochemical Corporation, assistant general manager and deputy general manager in Bluestar Chemical Company, deputy director of silicone in Bluestar Group. Currently, WANG Yan is the senior deputy director of production management office in Bluestar Group.

生于1969 年，中共党员，学士学位，曾任蓝星化学清洗集团助理工 程师，蓝星工程公司工程师，蓝星石化公司项目经理，蓝星(天津) 化工有限公司总经理助理、副总经理、中国蓝星(集团)总公司有机 硅事业部副主任。现任中国蓝星（集团）股份有限公司（机关）生 产经营办高级副主任。

路玮

LU Wei

LU Wei, born in 1977, Communist Party member, obtained a bachelor degree in accounting in Northwest Normal University. He used to work as the accountant in Bluestar Cleaning Corporation, assistant of the financial management officer and director of the finance department in Bluestar Group. Currently, LU Wei is a senior deputy director of finance in Bluestar Group.

生于1977 年，中共党员，在西北师范大学获得会计学学士学位，高 级会计师。曾任中国蓝星化学清洗总公司财经办机关财务处会计， 中国蓝星（集团）股份有限公司（机关）财务部财务管理主任助 理，中国蓝星（集团）股份有限公司（机关）财经部负责人岗。现 任中国蓝星（集团）股份有限公司（机关）财务部高级副主任。