Blue Star Adisseo : Bluestar Adisseo Announces Closing of Nutriad Acquisition

Bluestar Adisseo Announces Closing of Nutriad Acquisition

Release time:2018-02-11

Bluestar Adisseo Company ('Adisseo') announces that it has completed the acquisition of Nutriad, a global feed additives producer.

This transaction is part of Adisseo's strategy to become one of the worldwide leaders of specialty additives in animal nutrition.

'We are pleased to have quickly brought the Nutriad acquisition to completion and excited to welcome Nutriad talents in the Adisseo team.

This complementary combination supports our strategy for accelerating growth of our Specialty products business.Together, we will set up an efficient organization which should allow us to strengthen our global product portfolio's competitiveness and its overall efficiency' said Adisseo CEO Jean-Marc Dublanc.

'Combining our talent and technology will enable Adisseo to continue to push the boundaries of innovation and Specialty product offering in existing and new markets.' added François Pellet, Adisseo Executive Director Specialty Products.

Nutriad CEO Erik Visser stated: 'The announcement of the acquisition of Nutriad by Adisseo has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm by our customers, suppliers, distribution partners and employees across the world. Now that we have confirmed the completion of the transaction, the Adisseo and Nutriad teams will jointly work with full energy and passion on the integration, committed to bringing further value adding solutions to the market.'

Nutriad, a multinational company headquartered in Dendermonde, Belgium, operates 4 laboratories and 5 plants located in Belgium, Spain, the UK, China and the USA.The business generates gross sales of about US$100 million per year.

Nutriad's product range, the species addressed (poultry, swine, aquaculture, dairy and cattle), and its customers are highly complementary to Adisseo's and will allow the combined business to implement integrated solutions and offer even more value to customers.

A joint Adisseo/Nutriad project group has been set up and is already working on identifying and implementing the synergies.

About Adisseo

Adisseo is one of the world's leading experts in feed additives. The group relies on its 7 research centers and its production sites based in Europe and China to design, produce and market nutritional solutions for sustainable animal feed. With more than 1,900 employees, it serves around 2,600 customers in over 100 different countries through its global distribution network.

Adisseo is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and is one of the main subsidiaries of China National BlueStar, leader in the Chinese chemical industry with nearly 25,000 employees and a turnover of 6.4 billion euros.

Adisseo Corporate website: www.adisseo.com

About Nutriad

Nutriad provides feed additive solutions for animal nutrition and health to more than 1,200 customers in over 80 countries, through a network of sales offices and distributors.

These are supported by 4 application laboratories and 5 manufacturing facilities on 3 continents.

Nutriad Corporate website: www.nutriad.com



