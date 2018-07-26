Blue Star Adisseo : Implementation Rules of the Strategic Committee

Bluestar Adisseo Company

Board of Directors Strategic Committee Bylaw

Part I General Provision

Article 1 In accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China,

the Rules for Governance of Listed Companies as well as the Articles of Association, Bluestar Adisseo Company (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") hereby set

up the Strategic Committee under the Board of Directors and its bylaw. The purpose of this bylaw is to align with our strategic priorities, boost core competitiveness, define our development path, improve decision-making and investment approval process, maximize investment return, and promote corporate governance.

Article 2 The Strategic Committee is a special body established by the Board of Directors according to the resolution of the shareholders' general meeting. Its major mandate is to evaluate the Company's development strategies and major

investment decisions and make recommendations.

Part II Members

Article 3 The Strategic Committee shall consist of six directors, at least one of whom shall be independent director(s).

Article 4 Member of the Strategic Committee shall be nominated by Chairman of Board, over half of independent directors or over one third of all directors, and shall be elected by the Board of Directors.

Article 5 The Strategic Committee shall have one committee chairman. Chairman of the Board shall assume this position and be in charge of the committee.

Article 6 The term of the Strategic Committee shall be the same as that of the Board of Directors. The members may be re-appointed in case of being re-elected upon expiration of their term. If during the term, a member is no long a Director of the Company, or any member who should have the status of independent director loses the qualification as a member automatically for lack of independence as required by the Article of Association, the Board of Directors shall supplement the number of members according to the Article 3-5.

Article 7 A taskforce shall be set up under the Strategic Committee. This taskforce shall be led by the Company's General Manager. Members of the taskforce shall

be picked on an ad-hoc, project-oriented basis, and they shall be in charge of data collection, evaluation & research, project feasibility study, financing plan and other day-to-day tasks.

Part III Mandates

Article 8 Major mandates of the Strategic Committee shall consist of the following:

A. Evaluate and make recommendations on the Company's long-term development strategies and plans;

B. Evaluate and make recommendations on major investment and financing proposals which must be approved by the Board of Directors pursuant to the Articles of Associations;

C. Evaluate and make recommendations on major capital operations, asset management projects which must be approved by the Board of Directors pursuant to the Articles of Associations;

D.

Evaluate and make recommendations on other major matters that may affect that Company's development;

E. Implement and review actions plans which are relevant to the above-mentioned matters;

F.

Other tasks authorized by the Board of Directors.

Article 9 The Strategic Committee shall report to the Board of Directors. Proposals submitted by the Committee shall be subject to the Board's deliberation.

Part IV Decision-making Process

Article 10 Taskforce of the Strategic Committee shall be in charge of collecting and presenting data necessary for decision-making, which may include the following:

A. Proposals on major investment, financing, capital operation, asset management project proposals, preliminary feasibility studies, overview of (potential) partners, etc., which are presented by heads of LoBs and/or subsidiaries in which the Company has controlling (or non-controlling) stake;

B. The taskforce shall review these projects, and submit a preliminary report to the Strategic Committee;

C. LoBs or subsidiaries of the Company (controlling/non-controlling stake) shall negotiate on agreements, contracts, charters, and submit feasibility studies to the taskforce;

D. The taskforce shall evaluate, sign and approve in writing, while submit a formal report to the Strategic Committee.

Article 11 The Strategic Committee shall convene a session to deliberate on the proposal submitted by the taskforce, and submit the result to the Board of Directors.

Part V Deliberation Procedure

Article 12 The Strategic Committee shall consist of regular and interim meetings. Regular meeting shall be convened at least once per year. An interim meeting may be convened when deemed necessary by

A. At least two Strategic Committee Members;

B. Chairman of the Committee; or

C. Board of Directors of the Company.

Article 13 The Strategic Committee shall convene a meeting upon the demand of work, and shall notify all its members of the meeting three days ahead. The meeting shall be presided over by the committee chairman; if the committee chairman cannot attend the meeting, he may entrust another member to preside over the meeting.

Article 14 The meeting of Strategic Committee shall not be convened until more than 2/3 of members are present; every member shall have one vote; the resolutions made at the meeting must be passed by more than 50% of all members.

Article 15 The Strategic Committee members can attend the meeting in person, also can trust other members of the committee to attend the meeting and exercise the voting rights. A committee member every time can only trust one member to exercise the voting rights. When a committee member trust other members of the committee to attend the meeting and exercise the voting rights, a power of attorney shall be submitted to the person who preside the meeting.

Article 16 If a Strategic Committee member does not attend the meeting in person, nor entrust other members of the committee to attend the meeting, the member shall be treated as not attend the meeting. If the Strategic Committee member is not present at the meeting for twice in a row, s/he shall be seen as not properly performing her/his functions and powers. Upon the approval of the shareholders meeting, the company's board of directors can revoke her/his duties.

Article 17 Vote by raising hand or vote by ballot is adopted at the meeting of the Strategic Committee; vote by communication may be used at interim meetings. In cases where communication voting is used and as such real-time transcription of meeting minutes is not available, the taskforce shall compile a meeting minutes after the session and submit it for signing by members of the Committee. Meeting minutes shall be kept by the Company's Board Secretary.

Article 18 Members of the Committee's taskforce may attend meetings of the Strategic Committee and, if necessary, invite directors, supervisors and other senior executives to attend the meeting.

Article 19 If necessary, the Strategic Committee may engage professional service firms to offer advice and guidance on their decisions. Related expenses shall be paid by the Company.

Article 20 The procedures for the convening of the meetings of the Strategic Committee, the voting methods and the motions adopted by Committee meetings shall be governed by the relevant laws, regulations, articles of association and this bylaw.

Article 21 The meetings of the Strategy Committee shall be recorded and the members present shall sign the minutes of the meeting. Meeting minutes shall be kept by the Company's Board Secretary.

Article 22 The motion and the results of the votes considered at the meeting of the Strategic Committee shall be reported to the board of directors in writing.

Article 23 All persons present at the meetings of the Committee shall have confidentiality obligations in respect of the proceedings and agendas of the meeting and may not disclose the information without authorization.

Part VI Supplementary

Article 24 This bylaw, including its amendments, shall be executed from the date of the Board's approval.

Article 25 Matters not mentioned herein shall be executed according to the regulations of national related laws, rules and the Articles of Association. If this bylaw conflicts with the laws and rules promulgated by the country in future or the Articles of Association amended according to lawful procedures, then national related laws, rules, and the Articles of Association shall prevail and this bylaw shall be revised immediately and then submitted to the Board of Directors for deliberation and approval.

Article 26 The power of interpretation of this bylaw shall be vested in the Board of Directors.

(This is an English translation. If there is any conflict between the Chinese version and its English translation, the Chinese version will prevail.)

Bluestar Adisseo Company, Directors of the Board

July 25th, 2018