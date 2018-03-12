Bluewater Grill : Opens Today on the Santa Barbara Beachfront

Bluewater
Grill Santa Barbara has opened on the Santa Barbara beachfront
as the newest Central Coast destination for the freshest sustainable
seafood, monthly chef’s tastings, local winery pours and neighborhood
happy hours.
Starting today, Bluewater Grill Santa Barbara serves lunch, dinner and
small plates daily on two floors of a rebuilt landmark lighthouse
structure at the foot of Stearns Wharf previously occupied by Rusty’s
Pizza and the Castagnola Lobster House. Features of the elaborately
reconstructed building at 15 East Cabrillo Blvd. include an oyster bar,
dining counter overlooking an open kitchen and an upstairs dining patio
and inside/outside bar offering spectacular beach views, Santa Barbara
County wine flights and locally caught seafood purchased directly from
local commercial fisherman.
Leaders in sustainability, owners Richard Staunton, James Ulcickas and a
group of local investors will source much of their seafood and shellfish
from area fisherman as part of a long-term commitment to sustainability
certification by the Monterey Bay Aquarium and other organizations.
Staunton and Ulcickas regularly fish the Channel Islands from the
restaurant’s Pilikia swordfish harpoon boat to humanely catch
pristine-quality swordfish.
“We’ve been working to bring our message of seafood sustainability to
Santa Barbara for more than a decade, and are delighted this day is
finally here,” said Ulcickas. “Since all of us in the Bluewater family
are fans of the sea, it is in our best interests to preserve the wonders
of fresh seafood, both simply grilled and in expert chef’s creations,
for future generations.”
Bluewater Grill Santa Barbara is supporting Round
it Up America, a nonprofit organization that encourages restaurant
patrons across the country to “round-up” their purchases to the newest
dollar to support local causes including Thomas Fire and Flood relief.
“All of us in the Bluewater family look forward to doing what we can in
2018 to come alongside residents, firefighters and others in our local
community impacted by the disasters,” said Ulcickas.
Chanel Ducharme, former chef de cuisine at the Hungry Cat in
Santa Barbara, is executive chef, and Colin Lohenry, part of the
team at the original Bluewater Grill in Newport Beach’s Cannery Village,
is Bluewater Grill Santa Barbara general manager.
Reflecting its setting in Santa Barbara’s historic Waterfront, adjacent
to the Funk Zone, Bluewater Grill Santa Barbara blends an upscale
coastal casual theme with subtle references to the founders’ ties to the
Central Coast. The restaurant regularly reprints its lunch and dinner
menus to be able showcase up to 40 varieties of fresh seafood annually,
and offers a kid’s menu certified by the National
Restaurant Association’s Kids LiveWell program and a weekday small
plates menu of $4, $6 and $8 drink and appetizer specials.
An expected highlight is a year-long calendar of seasonal seafood
specials and monthly Chef’s Tasting events pairing seafood with
hand-selected wines, sakes or specialty draught beers. Hosted the second
Tuesday of every month, the events have become a popular monthly
diversion for local seafood aficionados in other Bluewater neighborhoods.
Bluewater Grill Santa Barbara opens at 11am daily for lunch and dinner,
and closes at 10pm Sunday through Thursday, and 11pm on Friday and
Saturday. For information on menus, seasonal specials, tastings, events
and promotions, visit the restaurant’s constantly expanding web
and Facebook
pages.
About the Bluewater Family of Seafood
Restaurants
Bluewater Grill serves the freshest sustainably caught or farm-harvested
seafood, innovatively prepared, in an atmosphere of casual style and at
a surprisingly affordable price.
In addition to the original location in Newport's Cannery Village, there
are Bluewater Grills at King Harbor in Redondo Beach, in the Camelback
neighborhood of central Phoenix and in Temecula Wine Country in Southern
California’s Inland Empire. As part of the company’s commitment to
one-of-a-kind settings, Bluewater Avalon and Bluewater Boathouse Seafood
Grill serve locally caught seafood from two of Southern California’s
most picturesque locations: over the water on Avalon Bay on Santa
Catalina Island, and in the former Hotel del Coronado boathouse on
Coronado Island in San Diego, respectively.
Bluewater founders opened a seventh restaurant in Carlsbad Village and
on the Santa Barbara beachfront in November 2017 and March 2018,
respectively.
For details, go to www.bluewatergrill.com
or visit us on Twitter or Instagram. Each Bluewater restaurant also has
its own Facebook page for restaurant-specific menu offers, recipes,
events and local happenings.
