BoE's Carney - rates could end up higher in many Brexit outcomes

"There's a wide range of Brexit outcomes, but in many of them, interest rates will be at least as high as they are today. So we don't need to keep our powder dry for that," Carney told a news conference after the BoE raised rates to a new post-crisis high of 0.75 percent.

"The mistake is to always wait, wait, wait, until you have perfect certainty because we don't know when that higher degree of certainty is going to transpire."

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)