Bob Corker : Corker Applauds Launch of Google Data Center in Clarksville

02/17/2018 | 03:31am CET

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) today joined state and local officials in Clarksville to launch construction of Google's Clarksville-Montgomery County data center, a $600 million investment that will bring between 70-100 jobs to the area. The data center will be the 8th Google data center in the United States and the 15th globally. Google also announced a $300,000 grant to Goodwill of Middle Tennessee to provide training to job-seekers.

'Google can invest anywhere in the world and chose Tennessee, which says a lot about our state,' said Corker. 'From the business friendly environment created at the state and local levels, to the access to low-cost, reliable energy through TVA, to the pro-growth tax reform legislation being implemented on the federal level, the Volunteer State is firing on all cylinders, and the beneficiaries are the people who will fill the jobs announced today. I thank Google for its investment in our state and our people, and I look forward to seeing this partnership grow in the years ahead.'

###

Bob Corker published this content on 16 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2018 02:30:03 UTC.

