Bob Corker : Corker Statement on Nomination of John Ryder to Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors

02/03/2018 | 05:00pm CET

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) released the following statement after President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate John L. Ryder to serve as a member of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Board of Directors.

'With over 9 million customers, TVA is the largest public power utility in the nation, and it is critical that it remain a low-cost, reliable producer of electricity for both ratepayers and our state's business recruitment efforts,' said Corker. 'John Ryder is a highly respected leader in Tennessee and fully understands TVA's mission. He will bring valuable experience to the board, and I am honored to recommend him to my colleagues for swift confirmation.'

###

Bob Corker published this content on 03 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2018 15:59:02 UTC.

