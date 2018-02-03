Bob Corker : Corker Statement on Nomination of John Ryder to Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) released the following statement after President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate John L. Ryder to serve as a member of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Board of Directors.

'With over 9 million customers, TVA is the largest public power utility in the nation, and it is critical that it remain a low-cost, reliable producer of electricity for both ratepayers and our state's business recruitment efforts,' said Corker. 'John Ryder is a highly respected leader in Tennessee and fully understands TVA's mission. He will bring valuable experience to the board, and I am honored to recommend him to my colleagues for swift confirmation.'

