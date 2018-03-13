Bolton & Company : Continues Strategic Growth of Employee Benefits Ranks with Addition of Patrick Guthrie

Bolton & Company, one of the nation’s leading independent insurance
brokers, announced more growth in its Employee Benefits division with
the addition of Patrick Guthrie as associate vice president.
Patrick is committed to providing his clients with strategic resources
and solutions that help create a strong employee culture and attract and
retain top talent within their organizations. He focuses on developing
benefits programs that reduce costs, enrich offerings, improve HR
technology platforms and strengthen compliance coverage.
“Patrick brings the experience and knowledge to provide multiple
perspectives on complex client situations,” said Bolton President and
CEO Steve Brockmeyer. “This gives us a chance to really focus in on the
challenges these clients may face and help move the needle in
identifying solutions and efficiencies.”
Prior to joining Bolton, Patrick worked as a consultant for Nestle USA
where he audited the Human Resources, Safety and IT departments at
several factories throughout the country and implemented numerous
wellness incentives. In addition, he served as an analyst on Nestle’s
Sales Finance team, recommending price points and strategies with
divisional CFO’s on company products.
Patrick was born and raised in Arcadia, California, and holds a Bachelor
of Science Degree in Accounting from The University of Arizona’s Eller
College of Management. He is an active member of the La Salle Alumni
Association and Arizona Alumni Association.
About Bolton & Company: Established in 1931, Bolton & Company
is one of the nation’s largest privately owned insurance broker agencies
providing clients worldwide with insurance and risk management services,
employee benefits and financial products. As a partner of Assurex
Global, Bolton employs approximately 200 insurance professionals and
places over $600 million in annual premiums on behalf of its clients.
Bolton is headquartered in Pasadena, with additional offices in Orange
County and Santa Clara. Learn more by visiting www.boltonco.com.
