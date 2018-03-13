Log in
Bolton & Company : Continues Strategic Growth of Employee Benefits Ranks with Addition of Patrick Guthrie

03/13/2018 | 11:41pm CET

Bolton & Company, one of the nation’s leading independent insurance brokers, announced more growth in its Employee Benefits division with the addition of Patrick Guthrie as associate vice president.

Patrick is committed to providing his clients with strategic resources and solutions that help create a strong employee culture and attract and retain top talent within their organizations. He focuses on developing benefits programs that reduce costs, enrich offerings, improve HR technology platforms and strengthen compliance coverage.

“Patrick brings the experience and knowledge to provide multiple perspectives on complex client situations,” said Bolton President and CEO Steve Brockmeyer. “This gives us a chance to really focus in on the challenges these clients may face and help move the needle in identifying solutions and efficiencies.”

Prior to joining Bolton, Patrick worked as a consultant for Nestle USA where he audited the Human Resources, Safety and IT departments at several factories throughout the country and implemented numerous wellness incentives. In addition, he served as an analyst on Nestle’s Sales Finance team, recommending price points and strategies with divisional CFO’s on company products.

Patrick was born and raised in Arcadia, California, and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from The University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management. He is an active member of the La Salle Alumni Association and Arizona Alumni Association.

About Bolton & Company: Established in 1931, Bolton & Company is one of the nation’s largest privately owned insurance broker agencies providing clients worldwide with insurance and risk management services, employee benefits and financial products. As a partner of Assurex Global, Bolton employs approximately 200 insurance professionals and places over $600 million in annual premiums on behalf of its clients. Bolton is headquartered in Pasadena, with additional offices in Orange County and Santa Clara. Learn more by visiting www.boltonco.com.


© Business Wire 2018
