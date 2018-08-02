Books-A-Million : Celebrates Successful Penny-A-Page Sale

Thousands of local book lovers participated in exclusive sale to purchase their favorite picks for only a penny per page!

Bookworms throughout Alabama took advantage of Books-A-Million’s inaugural Penny-A-Page Sale! With over 35,000 books sold during the Penny-A-Page promotion on August 1, guests had a one-time opportunity to save big by purchasing a book of their choice for only one penny per page. Over one million people were reached on social media creating a shareable campaign that retailers often try to replicate. Due to the success of Penny-A-Page, Books-A-Million retail stores experienced traffic like rarely seen before.

“We can’t thank our customers enough for celebrating this Penny-A-Page promotion,” said Scott Kappler, chief marketing officer for Books-A-Million. “It was wonderful to see the excitement that this sale created. Books-A-Million is a company that is passionate about books, and we were absolutely blown away to see how thousands of people got excited about books also.”

Many Books-A-Million customers not only left with books bought at incredible prices, but also with lasting memories to cherish. Stores saw guests “pay it forward” by covering the costs of the person behind them in line. Friendships were made while waiting in line as well, including an invitation to an engaged couple’s upcoming wedding.

While literary lovers were able to select any book of their choice, there were several different titles, authors and genres that stood out across the crowd:

Best Deals

The best deal of the day was the purchase of “Manual of Peritoneal Dialysis: Practical Procedures for Medical and Nursing Staff” by G. a. Coles. The nursing manual retails for $159, but one customer got the ultimate deal during Penny-A-Page with a total of $10. Other great finds included coffee table books, Bibles, test preparations and role playing games.

Top Five Authors

The authors with the most book sales during Penny-A-Page included Stephen King, Joanna Gaines, James Patterson, Michael Crichton and Nora Roberts.

Top Five Nonfiction

Favorite nonfiction books purchased include “Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines; “Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies about Who You Are So You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be” by Rachel Hollis; “the sun and her flowers” by Rupi Kaur; “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur; and “Barracoon: The Story of the Last ‘Black Cargo’” by Zora Neale Hurston.

Top Five Fiction

Top five fiction picks include “The Outsider” by Stephen King; “The President Is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton; “Jurassic Park” by Michael Crichton; “All We Ever Wanted” by Emily Giffin; and “Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan.

Top Five Cookbooks

The Penny-A-Page participants who love to cook indulged in discounted cookbooks, including “Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines; “The Pioneer Woman Cooks” series by Ree Drummond; “The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science” by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt; “Frank Stitt's Southern Table: Recipes and Gracious Traditions from Highlands Bar and Grill” by Frank Sitts; and “Larousse Gastronomique: The World's Greatest Culinary Encyclopedia” by Librairie Larousse.

For more information about Books-A-Million, visit booksamillion.com.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter (twitter.com/booksamillion) and like us on Facebook (facebook.com/booksamillion).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005942/en/