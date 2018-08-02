Books-A-Million : Celebrates Successful Penny-A-Page Sale

Bookworms throughout Alabama took advantage of Books-A-Million’s inaugural
Penny-A-Page Sale! With over 35,000 books sold during the
Penny-A-Page promotion on August 1, guests had a one-time opportunity to
save big by purchasing a book of their choice for only one penny per
page. Over one million people were reached on social media creating a
shareable campaign that retailers often try to replicate. Due to the
success of Penny-A-Page, Books-A-Million retail stores experienced
traffic like rarely seen before.
“We can’t thank our customers enough for celebrating this Penny-A-Page
promotion,” said Scott Kappler, chief marketing officer for
Books-A-Million. “It was wonderful to see the excitement that this sale
created. Books-A-Million is a company that is passionate about books,
and we were absolutely blown away to see how thousands of people got
excited about books also.”
Many Books-A-Million customers not only left with books bought at
incredible prices, but also with lasting memories to cherish. Stores saw
guests “pay it forward” by covering the costs of the person behind them
in line. Friendships were made while waiting in line as well, including
an invitation to an engaged couple’s upcoming wedding.
While literary lovers were able to select any book of their choice,
there were several different titles, authors and genres that stood out
across the crowd:
Best Deals
The best deal of the day was the purchase of “Manual of Peritoneal
Dialysis: Practical Procedures for Medical and Nursing Staff” by G. a.
Coles. The nursing manual retails for $159, but one customer got the
ultimate deal during Penny-A-Page with a total of $10. Other great finds
included coffee table books, Bibles, test preparations and role playing
games.
Top Five Authors
The authors with the most book sales during Penny-A-Page included
Stephen King, Joanna Gaines, James Patterson, Michael Crichton and Nora
Roberts.
Top Five Nonfiction
Favorite nonfiction books purchased include “Magnolia Table: A
Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines; “Girl, Wash Your
Face: Stop Believing the Lies about Who You Are So You Can Become Who
You Were Meant to Be” by Rachel Hollis; “the sun and her flowers” by
Rupi Kaur; “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur; and “Barracoon: The Story of
the Last ‘Black Cargo’” by Zora Neale Hurston.
Top Five Fiction
Top five fiction picks include “The Outsider” by Stephen King; “The
President Is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton; “Jurassic
Park” by Michael Crichton; “All We Ever Wanted” by Emily Giffin; and
“Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan.
Top Five Cookbooks
The Penny-A-Page participants who love to cook indulged in discounted
cookbooks, including “Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for
Gathering” by Joanna Gaines; “The Pioneer Woman Cooks” series by Ree
Drummond; “The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science” by J.
Kenji Lopez-Alt; “Frank Stitt's Southern Table: Recipes and Gracious
Traditions from Highlands Bar and Grill” by Frank Sitts; and “Larousse
Gastronomique: The World's Greatest Culinary Encyclopedia” by Librairie
Larousse.
For more information about Books-A-Million, visit booksamillion.com.
ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION
Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second
largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got
its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now
operates over 200 stores in 32 states as well as an online store
at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the
goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best
selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices.
Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder.
Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter (twitter.com/booksamillion)
and like us on Facebook (facebook.com/booksamillion).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005942/en/