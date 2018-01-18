Books-A-Million : to Host Bestselling Author Rachel Macy Stafford for Book Signing Event on February 2

Rachel Macy Stafford, New York Times best-selling author and
founder of the Hands Free Revolution, will sign copies of her newest
book, “Only Love Today: Reminders to Breathe More, Stress Less, and
Choose Love,” on Friday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m. in
collaboration with Books-A-Million. This event will take place at
Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 1400 Oxmoor Road in
Homewood, Alabama. Guests are invited to join Stafford in an evening of
love, laughter and inspiration as the author shares insights from her
most recent and former works.
Millions of Stafford’s fans from her blog and her books find hope,
challenge and inspiration through her poetic and powerful short pieces
on her blog. “Only Love Today: Reminders to Breathe More, Stress Less,
and Choose Love” brings these pieces and many new, original entries
together in a beautiful book based around the four seasons. With a
flexible, non-dated structure, this book is perfect to pick up at any
time of the year and find hope and encouragement to address current
challenges or needs – family, parenting, relationships, finding peace in
a stressed out world. Stafford offers strength and vision for a new and
more connected way to live in this timeless book of inspiration to
remember and live for what really matters.
Stafford is the New York Times bestselling author of “Hands Free Mama”
and “Hands Free Life.” Her third book, “Only Love Today: Reminders to
Breathe More, Stress Less, and Choose Love,” was released in March 2017
and is enjoying extraordinary sales. Stafford is a certified special
education teacher who helps people overcome distraction and perfection
to live better and love more. Rachel’s work has been featured on CNN,
Good Morning America, Global News, TIME.com and FoxNews.com as well as
in hundreds of other online and print publications. Her blog (handsfreemama.com)
currently averages one million visitors a month. Rachel loves taking
long walks, baking and volunteering with homeless cats and nursing home
residents. Rachel lives in the South with her husband and two daughters
who inspire her daily.
To attend this event, guests must purchase tickets from Trinity United
Methodist Church online at bit.ly/StaffordBookSigning.
Ticket proceeds will benefit The Bell Center, Overflow Foundation,
United Methodist Children’s Home, Community Furniture Bank, Firehouse
Shelter and Family Promise. Book purchases will be available onsite
through Books-A-Million, who is donating a portion of the proceeds to
partnering charities.
ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION
Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second
largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got
its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now
operates over 250 stores in the 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com.
While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the
same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys,
tech and more, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder.
Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter (twitter.com/booksamillion)
and like us on Facebook (facebook.com/booksamillion).
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118006180/en/