Books-A-Million : to Host Bestselling Author Rachel Macy Stafford for Book Signing Event on February 2

Rachel Macy Stafford, New York Times best-selling author and founder of the Hands Free Revolution, will sign copies of her newest book, “Only Love Today: Reminders to Breathe More, Stress Less, and Choose Love,” on Friday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m. in collaboration with Books-A-Million. This event will take place at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 1400 Oxmoor Road in Homewood, Alabama. Guests are invited to join Stafford in an evening of love, laughter and inspiration as the author shares insights from her most recent and former works.

Millions of Stafford’s fans from her blog and her books find hope, challenge and inspiration through her poetic and powerful short pieces on her blog. “Only Love Today: Reminders to Breathe More, Stress Less, and Choose Love” brings these pieces and many new, original entries together in a beautiful book based around the four seasons. With a flexible, non-dated structure, this book is perfect to pick up at any time of the year and find hope and encouragement to address current challenges or needs – family, parenting, relationships, finding peace in a stressed out world. Stafford offers strength and vision for a new and more connected way to live in this timeless book of inspiration to remember and live for what really matters.

Stafford is the New York Times bestselling author of “Hands Free Mama” and “Hands Free Life.” Her third book, “Only Love Today: Reminders to Breathe More, Stress Less, and Choose Love,” was released in March 2017 and is enjoying extraordinary sales. Stafford is a certified special education teacher who helps people overcome distraction and perfection to live better and love more. Rachel’s work has been featured on CNN, Good Morning America, Global News, TIME.com and FoxNews.com as well as in hundreds of other online and print publications. Her blog (handsfreemama.com) currently averages one million visitors a month. Rachel loves taking long walks, baking and volunteering with homeless cats and nursing home residents. Rachel lives in the South with her husband and two daughters who inspire her daily.

To attend this event, guests must purchase tickets from Trinity United Methodist Church online at bit.ly/StaffordBookSigning. Ticket proceeds will benefit The Bell Center, Overflow Foundation, United Methodist Children’s Home, Community Furniture Bank, Firehouse Shelter and Family Promise. Book purchases will be available onsite through Books-A-Million, who is donating a portion of the proceeds to partnering charities.

