Boston based company Fullbridge applauds Womens’ Day and puts global reach to use supporting Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision

BOSTON, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Fullbridge’s work in Saudi Arabia has made our women stronger and ready to take on a bright future,” said Dr. Rimah S. Al-Yahya, the Vice Rector of the Women’s College at Prince Sultan University (PSU).



Fullbridge’s recent expansion in the Middle East has provided thousands of young women in Saudi Arabia with technology-enabled learning to help them better understand critical business concepts and empower them with the knowledge, skills and tools they need to work effectively and successfully in teams and organizations.

Fullbridge applauds and supports the Saudi 2030 vision, which in part states: "We are determined to build a thriving country in which all citizens can fulfill their dreams, hopes and ambitions. Therefore, we will not rest until our nation is a leader in providing opportunities for all through education and training and high quality services."

Dr. Rimah also noted that, “The work of Fullbridge supports the Saudi 2030 Vision which encourages the empowerment of all women. I truly think that the Fullbridge Program is fostering the characteristics needed to achieve these aspirations.” The Fullbridge Program is working. Recent graduate Walaa Alshuail said, “Fullbridge was the starting point of my journey to understand my strengths and weaknesses. I used to be a person who would remain silent at gatherings or just listen to the crowd. After graduating the Fullbridge Program, I became someone who is able to lead a meeting and capture a crowd.”

Fullbridge partners with leading companies, organizations and learning institutions such as Prince Sultan University (PSU) to provide innovative learning programs. As the Vice Rector of the Women's College at PSU and Goodwill Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Rimah S. Al-Yahya has overseen the delivery of 11 Fullbridge Programs at PSU. Roger Berry, CEO of Fullbridge, commented that, “Dr. Rimah is a role model and inspiration to all of her students and to us. She has helped these young women develop confidence, professionalism and self-worth, and has shown us how our work can have a lasting impact for young women everywhere.”

As students complete the Fullbridge PSU Program and move into the workforce, the success stories are abundant and inspiring. A leading Saudi bank shared how a potential new hire faced a daunting panel of ten men as part of the interview process. This panel was particularly impressed by a young woman named Al-Joharah Al-Doghaither who was extremely well-prepared and confident. She was able to answer each question articulately, while maintaining eye-contact and composure in a situation that seemed to intimidate many others. Her confidence prompted one of the interviewers to ask, “I have one more question. Did you take the Fullbridge Program at PSU?” Al-Joharah replied, “Of course!”

Other Fullbridge graduates are successfully applying their new skills into their professional lives, including new entrepreneur Sara Alarifi who said, “I label my business mindset as pre-Fullbridge and post-Fullbridge. I didn’t understand the foundations of basic business planning, the importance of cash handling and the management mindset. Now, my instincts are much sharper. Right after graduating the program, I decided to turn two hobbies of mine into business ideas.”

The Fullbridge Program has guided students on their journey of self-discovery and exploration. Shahad Altukhaim, who is now the Vice President of a social entrepreneurship nonprofit, said, “Fullbridge has helped me overcome and understand barriers I had within.”

Fullbridge will continue to expand its program throughout the Middle East and North Africa. “Our mission is to empower students to succeed in business, and businesses to succeed faster with a more prepared and effective workforce,” continued Mr. Berry, “We are very excited to play a small but important role in helping the region achieve its vision.”

