Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bowdoin College : Mitsuki Nishimoto ’17 Receives First Asian Studies Prize

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2018 | 05:55am CEST

(L-R) Hiroo Aridome, Rachel Sturman, Mitsuki Nishimoto, Jayanthi Selinger, Belinda Kong, Photo: Anna Aridome

Mitsuki Nishimoto '17, Asian Studies major, was awarded the first Asian Studies Prize. She also received highest honors for her honors project titled 'Meme Butterfly: Tracing Heterogeneity and Agency in Madame Butterfly and Her Diasporic Descendants.' In addition to her Asian studies academic achievements she also taught Japanese language as one of the main members of Oshietai (Japanese language team teaching) at a local elementary school, ran language and culture workshops as the Bath-Tsugaru Exchange Program intern, and was also one of the founding members of the Bowdoin Japanese Students Association.

Disclaimer

Bowdoin College published this content on 19 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2018 03:54:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:44aU.S. sanctions on Iran threaten vital Afghanistan trade project
RE
05:55aBOWDOIN COLLEGE : Mitsuki Nishimoto ’17 Receives First Asian Studies Prize
PU
04:45aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : China consolidates position as biggest travel spender
PU
03:55aCORRECTION : Police seeking information following Hamilton petrol station robbery
PU
03:55aNEW ZEALAND POLICE : Police seeking information following Hamilton petrol station robbery
PU
03:55aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Croatia to enhance ties through B&R Initiative
PU
02:50aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, US issue joint statement on economic, trade consultations
PU
12:35aALLIANCE FOR AMERICAN MANUFACTURING : U.S.-China Trade Talks Result in No Commitments
PU
05/19MARKET SNAPSHOT: The Strong Dollar Is A Stock-market Drag And Poses A Threat To Earnings Growth
DJ
05/19China Rejects U.S. Target for Narrowing Trade Gap
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : China agrees to import more from U.S., no sign of $200 billion figure
2COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : Hollywood's China dreams get tangled in trade talks
3A New Playground Brings Joy to San Bernardino’s Perris Hill Park
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Four men wanted for forcibly stea..
5HONDA MOTOR CO LTD : HONDA MOTOR : Motorcyclist killed after slamming into back of car in Brooklyn

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.