BoxScore Brands, Inc. to Attend 30th Annual ROTH Capital Conference

03/01/2018 | 01:31pm CET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BoxScore Brands, Inc., (OTCQB:BOXS), a consumer products and technology company that develops, distributes, and retails specialty foods across North America is pleased to announce that its chief executive officer, Mr. David Graber, will be in attendance at the upcoming 30th Annual ROTH Capital Conference at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel during March 12-14. At this renown investor conference, Mr. Graber will be showcasing the company’s newly launched professional sports league-branded ice cream.

“I’m thankful to Roth Capital for extending the opportunity to share our story and our newly launched branded ice cream,” stated David Graber, CEO of BoxScore™ Brands, Inc.  “This is an exciting time for BoxScore Brands as we are on the cusp of commencing sizable distribution of our ice cream to major distributors throughout the U.S. and very timely for investors to learn about what our company has to offer,” added Graber. 

Mr. Graber will be available for one-on-one meetings during the Conference. Investors interested in arranging a meeting with management should contact Lytham Partners at (646) 829-9700.

ABOUT BOXSCORE™ BRANDS, INC.
BoxScore ™ Brands, Inc, headquartered in Orange, CA, and with offices in Orange, CA and Las Vegas, NV, is a a consumer products and technology company that develops, distributes, and retails specialty foods across North America.   For more information visit www.boxscore.com or call (855) 55-UVEND.

Keep up-to-date on BoxScore Brand events and developments; join our online communities at Twitter,  Facebook  and LinkedIn.

For more information, contact:

BoxScore™ Brands, Inc. Corporate Office
Tel: (855) 55-UVEND
Email: [email protected]

BoxScore™ Brands, Inc. Sales & Marketing                                                          
Tel: (855) 55-UVEND, ext. 4
Email: [email protected]

BoxScore™ Brands, Inc. Investor Relations                                                          
Tel: (855) 55-UVEND, ext. 3
Email: [email protected]              

Lytham Partners
Adam Lowensteiner or Robert Blum
646-829-9700 – New York
602-889-9700 - Phoenix
[email protected]
               

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this news release regarding matters that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Because such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, uncertainties pertaining to market acceptance for the Company’s products and services, its ability to succeed in increasing revenues in the near term to attain profitable operations and generate sufficient cash flow from operations, the effect of new competitors in its markets, its integration of acquired businesses, and other risk factors identified from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K which are available at the SEC’s website www.sec.gov. Other factors not currently anticipated may also materially and adversely affect BoxScore Brand’s results of operations, financial position, and cash flows.  There can be no assurance that future results will meet expectations.  While the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, the reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement.  In addition, these statements speak only as of the date made.  The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
