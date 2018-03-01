BoxScore Brands, Inc. to Attend 30th Annual ROTH Capital Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BoxScore Brands, Inc., (OTCQB:BOXS), a consumer products and technology company that develops, distributes, and retails specialty foods across North America is pleased to announce that its chief executive officer, Mr. David Graber, will be in attendance at the upcoming 30th Annual ROTH Capital Conference at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel during March 12-14. At this renown investor conference, Mr. Graber will be showcasing the company’s newly launched professional sports league-branded ice cream.



“I’m thankful to Roth Capital for extending the opportunity to share our story and our newly launched branded ice cream,” stated David Graber, CEO of BoxScore™ Brands, Inc. “This is an exciting time for BoxScore Brands as we are on the cusp of commencing sizable distribution of our ice cream to major distributors throughout the U.S. and very timely for investors to learn about what our company has to offer,” added Graber.

Mr. Graber will be available for one-on-one meetings during the Conference. Investors interested in arranging a meeting with management should contact Lytham Partners at (646) 829-9700.

ABOUT BOXSCORE™ BRANDS, INC.

BoxScore ™ Brands, Inc, headquartered in Orange, CA, and with offices in Orange, CA and Las Vegas, NV, is a a consumer products and technology company that develops, distributes, and retails specialty foods across North America. For more information visit www.boxscore.com or call (855) 55-UVEND.

