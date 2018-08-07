Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Mercury Systems, Rockwell Medical, and Impinj and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Mercury Systems, Inc., Rockwell Medical, Inc., and Impinj, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Class Period: October 24, 2017 - April 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Mercury’s decision to in-source processing was adversely impacting Mercury’s operating margins and free cash-flow generation and conversion; (2) Mercury’s model was becoming structurally more working capital intensive; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Mercury’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Mercury Systems class action go to: https://bespc.com/mercury/ .

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI)

Class Period: September 9, 2015 - February 29, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants issued false and misleading statements to investors and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the primary product offering for Triferic will be in a powder packet packaging, which the FDA has not yet approved; (2) Rockwell is seeking to obtain transitional add-on payment reimbursement for Triferic with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services instead of bundled reimbursement; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Rockwell’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Rockwell class action go to: http://bespc.com/RMTI/.

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI)

Class Period: May 7, 2018 - August 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 8, 2018

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company had engaged in conduct that could lead to an employee complaint and/or Audit Committee investigation; (2) that the Company lacked adequate internal and financial controls; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Impinj’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Impinj class action go to: https://bespc.com/impinj/ .

