Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Board of Directors of Forest City Realty, Echelon, and Convergys on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

08/01/2018 | 12:03am CEST

NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Forest City Realty Trust, Echelon Corporation, and Convergys Corporation.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCE-A)

Buyer: Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 31, 2018 and valued at approximately $11.4 billion, Forest City stockholders will receive $25.35 for each Forest City share that they own.  Our investigation concerns whether Forest City’s board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with Brookfield.

To learn more about the Forest City investigation go to: http://bespc.com/forestcity/.  

Echelon Corporation (NASDAQ: ELON)

Buyer: Adesto Technologies

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 2, 2018 and valued at approximately $45 million, Echelon stockholders will receive $8.50 for each Echelon share that they own.  Our investigation concerns whether Echelon’s board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive merger agreement with Adesto.  

To learn more about the Echelon investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/echelon/.

Convergys Corporation (NYSE: CVG)

Buyer: SYNNEX Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 29, 2018 and valued at approximately $2.4 billion, Convergys stockholders will receive $26.50 for each Convergys share that they own.  Our investigation concerns whether Convergys’ board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive merger agreement with SYNNEX.

To learn more about the Convergys investigation go to: https://bespc.com/convergys/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
[email protected] 
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
