Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Board of Directors of Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

08/08/2018 | 01:17am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that the Firm is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Tableau Software, Inc. (“Tableau” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DATA).

In July 2017, investors in Tableau Software brought a class action against the Company in federal court alleging that between February 5, 2016 and February 4, 2018, the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) product launches and upgrades by major software competitors were negatively impacting Tableau’s competitive position and profitability; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Tableau’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 7, 2015, Tableau filed a quarterly report on Form 10-Q reaffirming financial results issued in a July 29, 2015 press release.  Then on February 4, 2016, Tableau disclosed slowing revenue.  In a related earnings call, the Company’s CEO stated: the competitive dynamic has become more crowded and difficult.  On this news, shares of Tableau stock fell $44.53 per share over two trading sessions, closing at $37.22 per share on February 8, 2016. 

On July 2, 2018, U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl denied defendants’ motion to dismiss plaintiff's second amended complaint be closed, paving the way for litigation to proceed.

If you are a long term shareholder of Tableau, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Tableau Software, Inc. please go to http://www.bespc.com/data/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
[email protected]
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
