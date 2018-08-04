Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Education Realty, AV Homes, and Energy XXI on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

08/04/2018 | 12:30am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Education Realty Trust, Inc., AV Homes, Inc., and Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EDR)

Buyer: Greystar Student Housing Growth and Income Fund, LP

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 25, 2018 and valued at approximately $4.6 billion, Education Realty stockholders will receive $41.50 in cash per share of their Education Realty common stock.  Our investigation concerns whether the Education Realty Board obtained the best price possible for Education Realty shareholders.

To learn more about the Education Realty investigation go to: https://bespc.com/educationrealty/.

AV Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVHI)

Buyer: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 8, 2018 and valued at approximately $490 million, AVHI stockholders will have the option to receive (1) $21.50 per share in cash for each AVHI share that they own; (2) 0.9793 shares of Taylor Morrison Class A common stock; or (3) a combination of $12.64 in cash and 0.4034 shares of Taylor Morrison Class A common stock.  Our investigation concerns whether the AV Homes obtained the best price possible for AV Homes shareholders.

To learn more about the AV Homes investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/AVHI/.

Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGC)

Buyer: Cox Oil

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 10, 2018 and valued at approximately $322 million, Energy XXI stockholders will receive $9.10 in cash per share of their Energy XXI common stock.  Our investigation concerns whether the Energy XXI Board obtained the best price possible for Energy XXI stockholders.

To learn more about the Energy XXI investigation go to: https://bespc.com/energyxxi/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
[email protected]
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
