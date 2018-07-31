Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/31/2018 | 11:04pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).  Our investigation concerns whether LogMeIn has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 1, 2017, LogMeIn announced it completed its merger with the GoTo business of Citrix Systems, Inc.

On July 27, 2018, LogMeIn announced lowered revenue expectations for 2018.  During the July 26, 2018 earnings conference call with analysts and investors, the Company’s management explained that LogMeIn’s performance in the quarter did not meet expectations in part because “our combination of imperfect execution and some hangover effects of last year’s merger with the GoTo business led to disappointing renewal rates.”  Following this news, on July 27, 2018, LogMeIn shares declined more than 25%.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired LogMeIn shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into LogMeIn, Inc. please go to https://bespc.com/logmein/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
[email protected]
www.bespc.com

