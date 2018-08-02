Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO). Our investigation concerns whether Menlo has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 9, 2018, Menlo revealed that the Phase 2 clinical trial of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus in adults and adolescents with a history of atopic dermatitis failed to meet primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints. The Company also said that the trial did not show a significant difference between patients treated with serlopitant and patients treated with placebo. Following this news, Menlo stock dropped 76.8% to close at $8.17 on April 9, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Menlo shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Menlo Therapeutics Inc. please go to https://bespc.com/menlo/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

