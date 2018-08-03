Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD). Our investigation concerns whether Pinduoduo has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On July 31, 2018 and August 1, 2018, media outlets reported that Chinese government agencies began investigating Pinduoduo after reports that third-party vendors were selling counterfeit goods on Pinduoduo’s group-discounting website. On this news, Pinduoduo stock declined from $22.6 to $20.3, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pinduoduo shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Pinduoduo Inc. please go to https://bespc.com/pdd/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

[email protected]

www.bespc.com



