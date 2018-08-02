Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Tribune Media Company (TRCO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

08/02/2018 | 11:54pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO).  Our investigation concerns whether Tribune has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 26, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Department of Justice is investigating Tribune and other independent television station owners to determine if they violated antitrust laws by “coordinat[ing] efforts when their ad sales teams communicated with each other about their performance, potentially leading to higher rates for TV commercials[.]”  On this news, Tribune shares fell 1.65% on July 27, 2018. 

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Tribune shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Tribune Media Company please go to https://bespc.com/tribune/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
[email protected]
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
