Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPNT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPNT) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed transaction with Apollo Global Management, LLC.



Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 23, 2018 and valued at approximately $5.6 billion, LifePoint stockholders will receive $65.00 in cash for their LifePoint common stock. Our investigation concerns whether LifePoint’s board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with Apollo Global Management.

If you own LifePoint shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation of LifePoint Health, Inc. please go to https://bespc.com/lifepoint. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

