Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed transaction with Atos S.E.



Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 23, 2018 and valued at approximately $3.57 billion, Syntel stockholders will receive $41.00 in cash for their Syntel common stock. Our investigation concerns whether Syntel’s board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with Atos S.E.

If you own Syntel shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation of Syntel, Inc. please go to https://bespc.com/syntel. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

