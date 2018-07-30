Brain Ischemia Drug Development Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2018 Brain Ischemia Drug Development Pipeline Analysis Report- Companies, Drugs, Clinical Trials, Latest Developments in Brain Ischemia Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Brain ischemia or Cerebral ischemia condition refers to inadequate blood supply to the brain to enable it to cater its regular metabolic requirements. This can result in brain tissue death, ischemic stroke, hemorrhage, resulting in loss of movement, speech and vision difficulties, impact on memory, weakness, unconsciousness etc. Depending on the affected area in the brain, Brain Ischemia is classified as focal (certain area in the brain) and global (large portion of the brain). Analgesics, Anti- platelet drugs and BP controlling drugs are typically administered.



To assist researchers, investors and business development managers, the publisher has come up with a comprehensive report on Brain Ischemia pipeline. The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in preclinical, research, discovery, NDA/IND, pre registration, phase 1, phase 2, and phase 3 trials. Drugs under development directly and through combination with other drugs are also included.



Current status, developmental phase, participating companies and entities, recent developments, orphan drug/ fast track/ other designations, drug class are provided for each Brain Ischemia pipeline product. Mechanism of Action and the target area of the pipeline product are also provided. Further, clinical and preclinical trials along with results of the trials are also included in the report.



In addition to complete details of each product, the report provides key trends in Brain Ischemia pipeline studies. The products under development are categorized according to their development phase, mechanism and company to provide detailed insights into the type of drugs being developed and the stages of development.



Companies Mentioned



Aranda Pharma Ltd

Aronora Inc

CohBar Inc

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings

NeuroNascent Inc

NeurOp Inc

NoNO Inc

Prolong Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Vect-Horus SAS

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Brain Ischemia Pipeline Analysis



3 Brain Ischemia- Company Wise Pipeline Analysis



4 Brain Ischemia R&D Pipeline Snapshots



5 Recent Developments in Brain Ischemia Pipeline



6 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ddjkwk/brain_ischemia?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005342/en/