Brandywine Breaks Ground on 53-Townhome Community Next to Candlewood Country Club in Whittier, Calif.

WHITTIER, Calif., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Homes has broken ground at Candlewood Villas, a 53-townhome community located on 3.96 acres adjacent to the Candlewood Country Club golf course in Whittier, Calif. The project is scheduled to open for sale by March 2019.



“The location of this community – right on the golf course at Candlewood Country Club – cannot be beat,” said Dave Barisic, vice president of sales and marketing at Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. “Many of these spacious, fully appointed townhomes will offer spectacular views, and the community will have abundant amenities.”

Candlewood Villas is located at 13900 Telegraph Road in Whittier next to the Candlewood Country Club, a private, member-owned community with a golf course featuring unique natural terrain with rolling fairways and magnificent water features and landscaping.

Candlewood Country Club will be offering new Candlewood Villas homeowners a one-year free social membership to the country club, which includes two rounds of golf per year, unlimited driving range privileges, access to the clubhouse, fitness center, dining and banquet facilities and discounts at the Pro Shop.

The two- and three-story townhomes, ranging from 1,300 to 1,800 square feet, will have three bedrooms and two and a half baths. The community will include a recreational building, a Jacuzzi, a bike-storage area and a private park.

Located just 20 miles from downtown Los Angeles and 25 miles from Orange County and the beach communities, Candlewood Villas offers easy access to the 5 and 605 freeways and major employers, including PIH Health Hospital, Interhealth Corp. and Community College Rio Hondo.

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California’s oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed almost 60 small- and mid-sized infill communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there - making a positive contribution to the community. www.brandywine-homes.com. Social media Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Brandywine Blog.

