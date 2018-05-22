Brazil's Central Bank Says Rates Should Remain Low -- Update

By Paulo Trevisani and Jeffrey T. Lewis

BRASÍLIA -- Concerns about global economic turbulence weakening the local currency were behind its surprising decision to keep interest rates unchanged for the first time in 19 months, Brazil's central bank said Tuesday.

Renewed risks of higher interest rates in developed economies threaten emerging-market currencies, the bank said in the minutes to last week's monetary-policy meeting, when the benchmark Selic rate was held at 6.5%.

In the case of Brazil, the bank said, this scenario could end up fueling a rise in import prices, reducing the likelihood of inflation ending the year below the official 4.5% target.

"The risk of faster normalization of interest rates in some advanced economies caused adjustments in asset prices," the bank said in the minutes, adding it will keep monitoring the impact of currency markets on inflation.

The real was trading at 3.68 per dollar early on Wednesday, weaker than the 3.15 rate in January. Annual inflation was 2.76% in April.

Brazil's currency has been weakening together with those of other emerging markets as global investors increasingly avoid riskier bets in favor of U.S. investments, which are considered safer and whose yields are rising.

Investors are also concerned about the outcome of October's election, as early polls have raised the odds that an anti-market leader could take Brazil's helm in 2019. Economists say political uncertainty is curbing domestic investment and weakening both activity and employment.

The bank said a lack of fiscal reform to address a gaping budget deficit, currently at 7% of gross domestic product, makes Brazil more vulnerable to volatility, but that inflation is likely to remain within target if the currency stays at current levels.

The bank also pointed to dismal economic growth and persistent slack in the economy as a reason to keep rates at the current level, which it said is low enough to stimulate growth.

The Selic rate is already at its lowest level since it became the benchmark in 1999. Analysts polled by the central bank last week lowered their 2018 economic growth forecast to 2.5% from 2.9% in March.

All these factors, the central bank said in the minutes, will keep the Selic steady for now.

"The economic environment prescribes monetary stimulus," the bank said.

