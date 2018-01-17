Brazilian Health Surveillance Agency, ANVISA, Adopts Certara’s Phoenix Software for Drug Regulatory Reviews

Certara®, the global leader in model-informed drug development and
regulatory science, today announced that the Brazilian National Health
Surveillance Agency – ANVISA (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária)
– is now also employing Certara’s Phoenix® WinNonlin® software for
reviewing drug regulatory submissions.
“Phoenix WinNonlin is used by many Brazilian organizations to determine
bioequivalence. It is recognized for increasing productivity, improving
workflows, and ensuring high accuracy for studies of drug action in the
human body,” said Ellen Leinfuss, Certara’s Chief Commercial Officer.
“In addition, ANVISA’s adoption of this Phoenix software will help to
ensure that reviewed studies follow good bioequivalence practices.
Furthermore, analysis results generated by the organizations conducting
bioequivalence studies and ANVISA will be completely compatible.”
Phoenix WinNonlin is considered the industry standard for
non-compartmental analysis, and pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic, and
toxicokinetic modeling. It was purpose-built to automate and expedite
many of the analysis steps required during the drug regulatory review
process. Phoenix WinNonlin provides integrated data processing,
post-analysis processing, table creation, and graphics tools for use in
drug development projects.
In fact, Phoenix WinNonlin is used by more than 6,000 scientists at more
than 1,500 institutions in 60 countries. Those organizations include the
top pharmaceutical companies, scores of smaller biopharmaceutical
companies, contract research organizations, and about 200 academic
institutions. Phoenix is also employed by many global regulatory
agencies to evaluate drug submissions. They include the China Food and
Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, Japan Pharmaceuticals
and Medical Devices Agency, UK Medicines and Healthcare Products
Regulatory Agency, and 11 divisions of the US Food and Drug
Administration.
About Certara
Certara is a leading decision support technology and consulting
organization committed to optimizing drug development and improving
health outcomes. Certara’s solutions, which span drug discovery through
patient care, use the most scientifically-advanced modeling and
simulation technologies and regulatory strategies to increase the
probability of regulatory and commercial success. Its clients include
hundreds of global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic
institutions, and key regulatory agencies. For more information, visit www.certara.com.
