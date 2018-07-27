Breakfast Technical Briefing on Liberty Property Trust and Three Other Additional REIT - Office Stocks

Stock Research Monitor: KRC, OFC, and WRE

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2018 / If you want a free Stock Review on LPT sign up now at www.wallstequities.com/registration. On Thursday, July 26, 2018, US markets saw six out of nine sectors finishing the day in red, two in green, and one in neutral territory. Major US indices were also mixed at the close of yesterday's session. The NASDAQ Composite ended the day at 7,852.18, down 1.01%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.44% higher, to finish at 25,527.07; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,837.44, down 0.30%. This Friday morning, WallStEquities.com looks at the performance of these four REIT - Office stocks: Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC), Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT), Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC), and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: WRE). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Kilroy Realty

On Thursday, shares in Kilroy Realty Corp. recorded a trading volume of 683,174 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 521.79 thousand shares. The stock ended the session 0.67% lower at $72.95. The Company's shares have gained 2.13% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving averages by 0.69%. Moreover, shares of Kilroy Realty, which has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 33.23. Get the full research report on KRC for free by clicking below at:

Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust's stock closed the day 1.41% higher at $42.46 with a total trading volume of 1.10 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 892.75 thousand shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.38% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 0.54%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the US and UK, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties, have an RSI of 38.06.

On July 25th, 2018, research firm Stifel reiterated its ?Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $44 a share to $46 a share. LPT's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at:

Corporate Office Properties Trust

Shares in Corporate Office Properties Trust recorded a trading volume of 625,969 shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 0.48% lower at $29.05. The Company's shares have advanced 6.96% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.81% and 2.29%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the US Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations), have an RSI of 51.81. Register for your free research report on OFC at:

Washington REIT

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust's stock finished Thursday's session 0.83% lower at $29.91 with a total trading volume of 266,905 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 5.39% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.38% and 1.51%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Washington REIT, which owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market, have an RSI of 47.98. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on WRE available at:

