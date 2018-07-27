Breakfast Technical Briefing on TrovaGene and Three Other Additional Medical Research Stocks

Stock Research Monitor: FMI, NEO, and STIM

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2018 / WallStEquities.com draws investors' attention to the Medical Laboratories and Research category, which includes companies that focus on performing various tests on patients that give them information on patients' health. These firms, as a whole, tend to offer higher dividend yields than the wider healthcare sector. Lined up for review are the following equities: Foundation Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: FMI), NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV).

Foundation Medicine

Cambridge, Massachusetts headquartered Foundation Medicine Inc.'s shares declined slightly by 0.04%, closing Thursday's trading session at $136.75. The stock recorded a trading volume of 815,420 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 615,700 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.11% in the last month, 76.91% over the previous three months, and 268.10% over the past year. The stock is trading 17.18% above its 50-day moving average and 74.27% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Foundation Medicine, which provides various molecular information products in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 76.95.

On July 18th, 2018, Foundation Medicine announced an agreement to settle a patent infringement lawsuit brought by Foundation Medicine against Guardant concerning US Patent No. 9,340,830. Under the terms of the settlement, the lawsuit and counterclaims, as well as challenges to the patent in inter parties review, have been dismissed. Financial terms and other specifics of the settlement were not disclosed.

NeoGenomics

On Thursday, shares in Fort Myers, Florida headquartered NeoGenomics Inc. recorded a trading volume of 475,725 shares. The stock rose slightly by 0.07%, ending the day at $13.81. The Company's shares have advanced 0.29% in the past month, 43.85% in the previous three months, and 46.91% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.24% and 40.82%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of NeoGenomics, which together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the US, have an RSI of 55.24.

On July 24th, 2018, NeoGenomics reported its results for Q2 2018. Consolidated revenues for the quarter were $67.7 million, consolidated gross profit was $30.5 million, and consolidated gross margin was 45.1%. Net loss in Q2 2018 was $0.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $10.1 million.

Neuronetics

Malvern, Pennsylvania headquartered Neuronetics Inc.'s stock finished the day flat at $25.92. A total volume of 65,988 shares was traded. Shares of the Company, which designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders, are trading below their 50-day moving average by 1.33%.



On July 02nd, 2018, Neuronetics announced the closing of its IPO of 6,325,000 shares of the Company's common stock, including the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase 825,000 additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were $107.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

On July 24th, 2018, research firm Canaccord Genuity initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock.

TrovaGene

Shares in San Diego, California headquartered TrovaGene Inc. ended yesterday's session 4.18% lower at $0.72. The stock recorded a trading volume of 996,457 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 686,590 shares. The Company's shares are trading 52.07% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of TrovaGene, which develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring technology in tumor genomics, have an RSI of 14.39.

On July 09th, 2018, TrovaGene provided an update on key value-creating milestones for the second half of 2018. The Company anticipates achieving Phase-1b/2 trial of PCM-075 in combination with either low-dose Cytarabine or Decitabine for the Treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The Company also anticipates Phase-2 trial of PCM-075 in combination with Abiraterone Acetate (Zytiga®) and Prednisone for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Wall St. Equities :

