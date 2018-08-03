Brewing Enzymes 2018-2023: Global Market Analysis & Forecast by Type, Application, Source, Form, Process and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Brewing
Enzymes Market by Type (Amylase, Beta-glucanase, Protease, Xylanase,
ALDC, Pectinase), Application (Beer and Wine), Source (Microbial and
Plant), Form (Liquid and Powder), Process, and Region - Global Forecast
to 2023" report
offering.
The brewing enzymes market is estimated at USD 352.1 million in 2018. It
is projected to reach USD 484.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6% from
2018, in terms of value. The market is driven by the increase in
popularity of craft breweries and specialty beers, continuous R&D
resulting in product and process innovations increasing per capita
income in Asia Pacific, and forecasted high cereal prices.
The demand for brewing enzymes in the beer segment is expected to
witness significant growth in the near future, due to the rising
popularity of beer among young consumers, rise in technological
innovations, and growth in the craft beer segment and number of
microbreweries. However, lack of uniformity in regulations affects
international trade and hence serves as a restraining factor for the
growth of the brewing enzymes market.
The microbial source is projected to dominate the brewing
enzymes market through the forecasted period
The microbial source accounted for a major share of the market for
brewing enzymes, as they are easy to handle, can be produced in huge
tanks without light, and have a very high growth rate. Microbial spruces
are more cost-effective and not affected by seasonal changes.
Additionally, they reduce the reaction time and minimize contamination
risks, which save a considerable amount of energy. This has led to
increased demand for microbial sources of enzymes.
The beta-glucanase segment is projected to be the
fastest-growing for brewing enzymes market from 2018 to 2023
Beta-glucanase plays a major role in the brewing process by facilitating
the breakdown of complex beta-glucan molecules into smaller units
located in the cell wall of the barley endosperm. The presence of
beta-glucans in the brewing process can cause problems during beer
filtration; thus, the usage of beta-glucanase is highly beneficial for
its processing. It is specially used during the malting and mashing
processes of beer production which drives the usage of beta-glucanase in
the production of beer.
The liquid form of brewing enzymes dominates the brewing enzymes
market, in terms of value & volume
Brewing enzymes are used to extract higher yield from raw materials,
reduce the risk of haze in the final beer, enhance the taste and quality
of the beer, reduce the raw material cost, and shorten the maturation
time. The liquid form of brewing enzymes is more widely used in the
processing of beer and wine; it is preferred as it saves energy, reduces
water usage, reduces the wastage of beer, and simplifies the filtering
process.
Companies Featured
-
Novozymes
-
DSM
-
Dowdupont
-
Amano Enzymes
-
Chr. Hansen
-
Associated British Foods
-
Kerry Group
-
Brenntag
-
Enzyme Development Corporation
-
Aumgene Biosciences
-
Biocatalysts
-
Enzyme Innovation
