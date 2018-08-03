Brewing Enzymes 2018-2023: Global Market Analysis & Forecast by Type, Application, Source, Form, Process and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Brewing Enzymes Market by Type (Amylase, Beta-glucanase, Protease, Xylanase, ALDC, Pectinase), Application (Beer and Wine), Source (Microbial and Plant), Form (Liquid and Powder), Process, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The brewing enzymes market is estimated at USD 352.1 million in 2018. It is projected to reach USD 484.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018, in terms of value. The market is driven by the increase in popularity of craft breweries and specialty beers, continuous R&D resulting in product and process innovations increasing per capita income in Asia Pacific, and forecasted high cereal prices.

The demand for brewing enzymes in the beer segment is expected to witness significant growth in the near future, due to the rising popularity of beer among young consumers, rise in technological innovations, and growth in the craft beer segment and number of microbreweries. However, lack of uniformity in regulations affects international trade and hence serves as a restraining factor for the growth of the brewing enzymes market.

The microbial source is projected to dominate the brewing enzymes market through the forecasted period

The microbial source accounted for a major share of the market for brewing enzymes, as they are easy to handle, can be produced in huge tanks without light, and have a very high growth rate. Microbial spruces are more cost-effective and not affected by seasonal changes. Additionally, they reduce the reaction time and minimize contamination risks, which save a considerable amount of energy. This has led to increased demand for microbial sources of enzymes.

The beta-glucanase segment is projected to be the fastest-growing for brewing enzymes market from 2018 to 2023

Beta-glucanase plays a major role in the brewing process by facilitating the breakdown of complex beta-glucan molecules into smaller units located in the cell wall of the barley endosperm. The presence of beta-glucans in the brewing process can cause problems during beer filtration; thus, the usage of beta-glucanase is highly beneficial for its processing. It is specially used during the malting and mashing processes of beer production which drives the usage of beta-glucanase in the production of beer.

The liquid form of brewing enzymes dominates the brewing enzymes market, in terms of value & volume

Brewing enzymes are used to extract higher yield from raw materials, reduce the risk of haze in the final beer, enhance the taste and quality of the beer, reduce the raw material cost, and shorten the maturation time. The liquid form of brewing enzymes is more widely used in the processing of beer and wine; it is preferred as it saves energy, reduces water usage, reduces the wastage of beer, and simplifies the filtering process.

Companies Featured

Novozymes

DSM

Dowdupont

Amano Enzymes

Chr. Hansen

Associated British Foods

Kerry Group

Brenntag

Enzyme Development Corporation

Aumgene Biosciences

Biocatalysts

Enzyme Innovation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2pph69/brewing_enzymes?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005452/en/