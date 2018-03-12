BridgeSat : and NASA Sign Space Act Agreement for Laser Communications

Satellite 2018 – BridgeSat today announced an industry-first
agreement with NASA designed to develop a commercialized laser-based
free space optical communication system that could support the agency’s
future missions as they transition to optical communications. The
reimbursable agreement is the latest milestone in BridgeSat’s mission to
revolutionize global communications with a free-space optical network
for low earth orbit (LEO) satellites that’s faster and less expensive
than traditional radio frequency (RF) solutions.
BridgeSat will work with NASA’s Applied Engineering and Technology
Directorate and the Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) program
within the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate on a
reimbursable basis. The agreement has several major benefits, features
and milestones:
-
NASA will help BridgeSat refine its system design, meet the agency’s
requirements for interoperability and achieve compliance with FAA
regulations.
-
BridgeSat will work with NASA personnel to support terminals aboard
the agency’s future spacecraft.
-
The agreement provides NASA with next-generation technologies quicker
and at significantly lower cost than if the agency developed them
entirely on its own.
-
A ground station demo will be complete by late 2018, with in-orbit
testing finished by May 2019.
“This industry-first agreement is a strategic win not only for NASA and
BridgeSat, but also for the other government agencies and businesses
that could benefit from our technology once it’s commercialized,” said Barry
Matsumori, BridgeSat CEO. “Together, we’re meeting the global need
for secure, reliable satellite communications for mission-critical and
bandwidth-intensive applications.”
“BridgeSat is pioneering tomorrow’s space communications technologies,
making the company an ideal partner for enabling our future missions,”
said Dr. Hossin Abdeldayem, Senior Technology Manager NASA Goddard Space
Flight Center. “This partnership helps ensure that NASA is equipped to
meet its needs faster and more cost-effectively than traditional
procurement methods. My team and I look forward to working with
BridgeSat.”
About BridgeSat
BridgeSat is enabling the future of space using optical communications
solutions through a global network of ground stations and space
terminals. These systems will enable high bandwidth solutions for unique
applications as well as complement RF in hybrid networks. BridgeSat has
further developed applications for LEO and GEO satellite systems.
More information can be found at www.bridgesatinc.com.
