Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BridgeSat : and NASA Sign Space Act Agreement for Laser Communications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 05:19pm CET

Satellite 2018 – BridgeSat today announced an industry-first agreement with NASA designed to develop a commercialized laser-based free space optical communication system that could support the agency’s future missions as they transition to optical communications. The reimbursable agreement is the latest milestone in BridgeSat’s mission to revolutionize global communications with a free-space optical network for low earth orbit (LEO) satellites that’s faster and less expensive than traditional radio frequency (RF) solutions.

BridgeSat will work with NASA’s Applied Engineering and Technology Directorate and the Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) program within the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate on a reimbursable basis. The agreement has several major benefits, features and milestones:

  • NASA will help BridgeSat refine its system design, meet the agency’s requirements for interoperability and achieve compliance with FAA regulations.
  • BridgeSat will work with NASA personnel to support terminals aboard the agency’s future spacecraft.
  • The agreement provides NASA with next-generation technologies quicker and at significantly lower cost than if the agency developed them entirely on its own.
  • A ground station demo will be complete by late 2018, with in-orbit testing finished by May 2019.

“This industry-first agreement is a strategic win not only for NASA and BridgeSat, but also for the other government agencies and businesses that could benefit from our technology once it’s commercialized,” said Barry Matsumori, BridgeSat CEO. “Together, we’re meeting the global need for secure, reliable satellite communications for mission-critical and bandwidth-intensive applications.”

“BridgeSat is pioneering tomorrow’s space communications technologies, making the company an ideal partner for enabling our future missions,” said Dr. Hossin Abdeldayem, Senior Technology Manager NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. “This partnership helps ensure that NASA is equipped to meet its needs faster and more cost-effectively than traditional procurement methods. My team and I look forward to working with BridgeSat.”

About BridgeSat

BridgeSat is enabling the future of space using optical communications solutions through a global network of ground stations and space terminals. These systems will enable high bandwidth solutions for unique applications as well as complement RF in hybrid networks. BridgeSat has further developed applications for LEO and GEO satellite systems.

More information can be found at www.bridgesatinc.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:32pCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Bumpy ride on CPEC road as people cry for transparency
AQ
12:31pSCANDI STANDARD PUBL : The nomination committee's proposals to Scandi Standard's annual general meeting 2018
AQ
12:31pNEW TOWNHOUSES ARE REPLACING OLD APARTMENTS IN CHARLOTTE. STARTING PRICE : High $400Ks
AQ
12:31pBANK OF AMERICA : Here's how CEO pay at Bank of America compares with bank's typical worker
AQ
12:31pDOVRE GROUP PLC : Share repurchase 12.3.2018
AQ
12:31pGary Lynch Returns to Davis Polk
BU
12:31pBest-Seller Signature Tostadas Return to El Pollo Loco 
GL
12:30pKST BETEILIGUNGS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:29pSASOL : Long-Term Marketing Agreement Between Sasol and HELM AG
AQ
12:28pCABCO TRUST FOR J.C. PENNEY DEBENTURES : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1'No deal' Brexit could cost UK, EU companies 58 billion pounds - report
2ENEL : Innogy shares surge after German utilities shake-up
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Details Offering -- WSJ
4E.ON : German cartel office says too early to comment on E.ON's, RWE's planned Innogy deal
5SUBSEA 7 : SUBSEA 7 : awarded contract offshore Azerbaijan

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.