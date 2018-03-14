Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. ("Bridgewater") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $11.75 per share. Of the 6,700,000 shares being sold in the offering, Bridgewater is selling 4,374,513 shares, and certain shareholders of Bridgewater are selling 2,325,487 additional shares. The shares are expected to begin trading on March 14, 2018 on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "BWB." The closing of the offering is expected to occur on March 16, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In addition, Bridgewater has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,005,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. and D.A. Davidson & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. The offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P., Attention: Syndicate, 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020, by emailing [email protected] or by calling (866) 805-4128, or D.A. Davidson & Co., Attention: Syndicate, 8 Third Street North, Great Falls, Montana 59401, by calling 1-800-332-5915 or by emailing [email protected].

A registration statement relating to the common stock was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13, 2018. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Bridgewater Bank, a full-service commercial bank formed in 2005 to serve the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. Bridgewater Bank has six locations serving clients across the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan statistical area in Minnesota and offers a full array of simple, quality loan and deposit products primarily for commercial clients. As of December 31, 2017, Bridgewater Bank had total assets of approximately $1.6 billion, total loans of approximately $1.3 billion, total deposits of approximately $1.3 billion and total shareholders' equity of approximately $137.2 million.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets, and other risks detailed in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and other sections of the registration statement. Potential investors should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and Bridgewater does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

