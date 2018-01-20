Bright Star Secondary Charter Hosting Cultural Awareness Event

Bright Star Secondary Charter Academy is planning an event promoting
cultural awareness at 1:30 p.m. on January 25, 2018 in the quad area of
the academy located at 5431 West 98th Street in Los Angeles.
Students who have demonstrated the school’s core value of awareness will
be honored.
The event is timed with National School Choice Week 2018 – the nation’s
largest-ever celebration of educational opportunities that will take
place January 21 to 27, 2018. More than 32,000 events are planned
nationwide.
The goal of the event is to celebrate great education choices in
California and raise awareness among parents about school choice.
“We participate in School Choice Week to highlight our academic,
athletic and extracurricular opportunities for students. We want
families to know they have a choice in us,” Corey Taylor, principal at
Bright Star, said.
Media are encouraged to attend – contact Corey Taylor to make
arrangements.
Bright Star Secondary Charter Academy is a charter school serving 550
students in grades 9 to 12. Learn more about the school by visiting http://brightstarschools.org/BSS
Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public
awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective
education options for every child. Through more than 32,000
independently planned events across the country, National School Choice
Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices
available to children. These options include traditional public schools,
public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private
schools, and homeschooling.
Learn more by visiting www.schoolchoiceweek.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180120005063/en/