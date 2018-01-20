Bright Star Secondary Charter Hosting Cultural Awareness Event

Open to the public, the event is in honor of National School Choice Week

Bright Star Secondary Charter Academy is planning an event promoting cultural awareness at 1:30 p.m. on January 25, 2018 in the quad area of the academy located at 5431 West 98th Street in Los Angeles. Students who have demonstrated the school’s core value of awareness will be honored.

The event is timed with National School Choice Week 2018 – the nation’s largest-ever celebration of educational opportunities that will take place January 21 to 27, 2018. More than 32,000 events are planned nationwide.

The goal of the event is to celebrate great education choices in California and raise awareness among parents about school choice.

“We participate in School Choice Week to highlight our academic, athletic and extracurricular opportunities for students. We want families to know they have a choice in us,” Corey Taylor, principal at Bright Star, said.

Bright Star Secondary Charter Academy is a charter school serving 550 students in grades 9 to 12. Learn more about the school by visiting http://brightstarschools.org/BSS

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through more than 32,000 independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

Learn more by visiting www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

